HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine    

Among them are fierce fast bowlers, crafty spinners, and adept batters, all eager to showcase their skills on the grand stage.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) The HBL Pakistan Super League Season 9 has built a legacy of nurturing the best young talent in the country over the years. As HBL PSL 9 approaches, it brings forth a fresh wave of promising players.

Mohammad Zeeshan – Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Zeeshan is a formidable pace prospect, having shown his promise in the Pakistan U19 team. Aided by his towering height of 6 ft 8 inches, the right-arm fast bowler extracts extra bounce, spelling trouble for the opposition.

Zeeshan reflected on his addition to Peshawar Zalmi, saying: “Being picked for Peshawar Zalmi was a big moment for me as HBL PSL is amongst the best leagues in the world. I will be sharing the dressing room with and playing alongside Babar Azam, the best batter in the world, which I am really excited about.

“T20 cricket allows limited room for the bowlers as the batters are always looking to charge. I think that’s where variations come into play; you need command over your slower balls, bouncers and yorkers to succeed.”

Saad Baig – Karachi Kings

Born and bred in Karachi, Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig will be representing his home city in the ninth edition of HBL PSL. The wicketkeeper-batter led Pakistan U19 to semi-finals of ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The previous year, he led Pakistan U19 to the semi-finals of ACC U19 Asia Cup.

Saad, while talking about getting picked by Karachi Kings, said: “For any youngster, getting to play this league is a dream come true. I consider getting picked by Karachi Kings an achievement for myself so it was a big moment for me.

“I will be part of a very experienced dressing room and I will try to improve my game as much as I can. I will ask seniors like Shoaib Malik and Keiron Pollard about their work ethic. They have played a lot of T20 cricket across the world so learning from them would be good for my future as well.”

Ubaid Shah – Islamabad United

Right-arm pacer Ubaid Shah will be joining his brothers, Test cricketer Naseem Shah and first-class player Hunain Shah, at Islamabad United to strengthen the franchise’s pace battery. Since his debut for Pakistan U19, the pacer has become an indispensable asset to the side.

“When I got to know that Islamabad United had picked me, I could not believe it. It is very important to me that Islamabad United put their trust in me, and I hope to reciprocate their trust by performing to the best of my ability.

“It is very exciting that I am in the same team as both my brothers. And it is an honour to play under Shadab [Khan] Bhai’s captaincy. I look forward to learning from him. HBL PSL is big tournament with some very experienced Names.”

Shamyl Hussain – Islamabad United

Shamyl Hussain, set to represent Islamabad United at HBL PSL 9, is a top-order batter known for impressive strokeplay. The young left-handed batter, an avid fan of Brian Lara, says he has modelled his technique and shots after the West Indies batting legend.

Reflecting on his addition to the team, Shamyl said: “I had been following the draft and when I did not get picked in the emerging category, I felt my heart drop so I turned my phone off for a while. When I turned it back on, I saw my coach’s message congratulating me. I could not believe I had been selected. To see my hard work pay off was the best feeling.

“My style of play aligns with that of Islamabad United; I like to play attacking cricket and put pressure on the bowlers. I will be surrounded by senior players so my goal is to gain as much experience as I can during the tournament.”

Syed Faridoun – Lahore Qalandars

Syed Faridoun is a left-arm wrist spinner who will be representing Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL 9. As part of their Player Development Program, the franchise had sent Faridoun to represent Melbourne stars at the Big Bash League in 2021.

Although Faridoun was a part of the Qalandars squad back in 2022, he did not get to feature in a game. The young spinner, who is hoping to play his debut game in the upcoming season, said: “I want to fulfill the expectations the team and management have from me, whenever I am given a chance. Top players from around the world come to play in this league and I aspire to compete against them.

“Your economy rate matters a lot in T20 cricket, so I always aim to restrict the flow of runs. I have gotten to share the dressing room with Rashid Khan in the past two years so I have learnt a lot from him.”

Faisal Akram – Multan Sultans

Faisal Akram, another left-arm wrist spinner, is set to represent Multan Sultans in the ninth edition of the HBL PSL. Faisal was earlier picked by Karachi Kings in 2022, but warmed the bench in the previous two seasons. This year – on the back of a successful domestic season – Faisal is hoping to make his HBL PSL debut.

“Multan is my home so it feels great that I have been picked to represent the city. If I get the chance to play, I will give my 100 per cent on the field. I am looking to end the season as the best emerging player of the season.

“Multan Sultans have a great team this year. I am especially looking forward to learning from our captain Mohammad Rizwan, and foreign players like Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan.”

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay – Quetta Gladiators

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay is a right-handed batter who was picked by Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming season of HBL PSL. Nafay already has experience of participating in franchise-based leagues.

“My coach was with me when I got the news that I had been picked by Quetta. It made the moment really special because he has worked hard with me. It is a big deal for me, because performing in this league paves way for your selection to the national side.

“I am really excited to share space with Jason Roy, Mohammad Amir and Sarfaraz Ahmed. I will have much to learn from these seasoned campaigners.”