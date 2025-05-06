Excellent combination of Zalmi to dominate, says Daniyal

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Ahmed Daniyal, who delivered a match-winning performance against Multan Sultans, expressed gratitude and shared his thoughts in a post-match press conference held in Multan.

Declared Player of the Match for his impressive three-wicket haul, Daniyal praised the team environment, his role as an all-rounder and working under the leadership of Babar Azam.

“I thank Almighty Allah for being named Man of the Match,” said Daniyal and added that he was giving his best to establish himself as a dependable all-rounder and he was grateful to the Peshawar Zalmi coaching staff for their constant support.

Facing a strong opponent in Multan Sultans, he emphasized that Zalmi never underestimated rival teams. He said that Multan was a quality side and the team went in with the mindset of giving 200% effort.

Talking about team dynamics, Daniyal noted, “Our team combination was excellent and every player stepped up when needed. I am playing for Peshawar Zalmi for the first time and I am thoroughly enjoying the environment.

”

Previously a part of Lahore Qalandars for three seasons, Daniyal acknowledged his growth over the years. He said that he learned a lot at Lahore, and now he was determined to give his 100% for Zalmi. He maintained that he will be aiming for a strong performance against his former side as well.

He reserved special praise for his current captain, stating that this was his first time playing under Babar Azam’s captaincy. He was not just a brilliant captain but also a supportive leader who always backs his players. He thinks about the team before himself, he added.

In a lighter moment, Daniyal revealed a unique personal goal. “One of my dreams in the PSL was to dismiss Babar Azam but he could not succeed yet and now I am playing under his captaincy which was an honor.”

With Peshawar Zalmi pushing for a spot in the playoffs, Ahmed Daniyal's form and positive attitude are proving to be key assets for the team.