ICC Men's CWC Qualifier's 2023 Fixtures Released

May 23, 2023

The schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier has been released, following the confirmation of the 10 teams that would feature at the event to be hosted in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9

Each match would be high stakes, with teams contesting for two places at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India that gives them nine guaranteed matches at cricket's ODI global showpiece, said a press release.

The 10 teams taking part in the qualifier were split into two groups of five teams. Hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States make up Group A, while Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates form Group B.

Each side would play other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they would play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the group stage would be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the Super Six stage. The finalists would both progress to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Queen's Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare would share 34 matches between them, with Harare Sports Club staging the final on July 9. Old Hararians Cricket Club would also host warm-up fixtures.

Hosts Zimbabwe would feature on the opening match day at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who are aiming to qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time. Two-time Men's Cricket World Cup champions West Indies would also be in action on June 18 against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Group B commences on June 19 in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE at Queen's Sports Club, while in the other match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Ireland will face off against Oman.

The Netherlands would open their campaign against Zimbabwe on June 20 at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland face rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on 21 June at Queens Sports Club. The Super Six stage would commence on June 29, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff.

DRS would be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards for the first time in this tournament. The Qualifier was the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition that brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men's CWC Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men's CWC League 2 and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men's CWC Qualifier Play-off.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Fixtures- Sunday, June 18: Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club.

Monday, June 19: Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club; Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Tuesday, June 20: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club; Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club.

Wednesday, June 21: Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club; Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Thursday, June 22: West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club.

Friday, June 23: Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club; Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Saturday, June 24: Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club.

Sunday, June 25: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club; Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Monday, June 26: Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club.

Tuesday, June 27: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club; Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Thursday, June 29: Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club.

Friday, June 30: Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club; Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club.

Saturday, July 1: Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club.

Sunday, July 2: Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club; Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club.

Monday, July 3: Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club.

Tuesday, July 4: Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club; Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club.

Wednesday, July 5: Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club.

Thursday, July 6: Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club; Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club.

Friday, July 7: Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club.

Sunday, July 9: Final, Harare Sports Club.

