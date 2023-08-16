Independence Celebration Junior Tennis, Tug of War, Table Tennis, Kabaddi events concludes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Tennis, Table Tennis, Tug of War, Kabaddi and Weightlifting events organized by District Sports Officer Peshawar with the collaboration of the Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Region concluded here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Tennis, Table Tennis, Tug of War, Kabaddi and Weightlifting events organized by District sports Officer Peshawar with the collaboration of the Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Region concluded here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

The Tennis event was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association at Quaid-e-Azam Club, Shahi Bagh and Peshawar Sports Complex Synthetic Courts in which in the U8 semi-final, Faizan defeated Ryan Khalil by 6-0 and 7-5 (6-6), Salar Khalil defeated Samar Gul by 6-2 and 6-2. In the final, Faizan Afridi won the title by defeating Salar Khan Khalil by 6-4 and 6-4.

In the U-14 final, Junaid won the title by defeating Zohaib Amjad by 6-2, 3-6 and 7-5 (6-6). Earlier, in the semi-final, Junaid defeated Zain by 6-3 and 6-3 while Zohaib Amjad qualified for the final by defeating Ehsanullah by 6-2 and 6-3.

Senior Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas was the chief guest at the closing ceremony who also awarded Rs. 25000 as cash prizes from his own pocket to the position holder's players.

District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh and Regioal Sports Officer Zakir Ullah Khan, Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Secretary Zulfikar Butt, Coach Zakirullah, Nauman, Shehryar Khan, Roman, Wakil, Amjad, Shahid Afridi, Jahanzeb, Janan and Inam Gul were also present. In the Independence Day Table Tennis U12 event, Afan won the first position, Obeid the second position and Qasim got third position. In Boys Junior Usman won first, Areeb second, Haroon third, Gulalai took first position in Girls U-12, Halima Shahzai second, Sawira third, Alishba first, Umm Halima second and Houria third in Girls Junior.

In the Independence Day Inter-District Tug-of-War competition organized, teams from Malakand, Dargai, Mandini Bangla, Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar participated. In the final, Dargai won the trophy by defeating the Tangi team by 2-1. On this occasion, the chief guests of Provincial Tug of War Association, Taj Muhammad Khan, Secretary of District Charsadda Association, Khursheed Shabab, distributed prizes among the players.

Ikramullah, Shabbir Hussain, Anwarul Haq and Hameed Gul, the coaches also participated while Uzair Muhammad, Ali Muhammad, Aslam Shah and Muhammad Ali performed duties in the technical committee.

Like this year too, the Independence Day tug-of-war competitions were organized in which teams from different districts took part. In the first semi-final, Dargai beat Charsadda by 2-1, while in the second semi-final, Tangi defeated Mandani Bangla by 2-0 in the final.

In the final, Dargaia's team won the trophy by defeating Tangi two to one after a sensational match, Charsada won the third position by defeating Mandani.

To commemorate, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, the Azadi Cup Weightlifting event was organized at the Peshawar Sports Complex under the aegis of the Regional Sports Office Peshawar, in which all the famous and emerging sportsmen from all over Peshawar participated and showed excellent performance on this occasion.

DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Mehmood was the chief guest on this occasion. Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Zakirullah, Director Admin Imran Khan, Head Coach Muhammad Amir, Miss Gul Rukh, District Sports Officer were also present.

According to the results, Shujaullah won first place in the 61 kg competition. Khursheed was second in 81 kg and Rahim Khan was first in 102 kg. Wasiullah won in 109 kg weight. Qasim Tareen was the winner in 67 kg weight. At the end, the guests distributed the trophies and cash prizes among the position holders players.

In the Tug of War organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association with international kabaddi player and official Syed Sultan Bacha with teams from different villages participated. In the match at Bannu, Lakki Bachkay defeated Bannu by 40-33, in the Swabi and Charsadda, Swabi won the match by 41-38 match, and in the Haripur Pania, Haripur defeated Peshawar by 45-41 in a tough fight and in a match played at Hayatabad Sports Complex Dawoodzai village defeated Sarozai village by 34-31 and in the Tug of war Village Sorazai defeated Dawoodzai by 2-1 in the final.

At the end, DSO Miss Gul Rukh and Regional Sports Officer Zakir Ullah and Syed Sultan Bacha gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams.