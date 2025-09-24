ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Pakistan golfers put up a spirited show to claim the runners-up spot in the 134th CEAT Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship, played over 36 holes at the Royal Colombo Golf Club on Wednesday.

According to information received here, Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik carded a fine 143 while teammate Nauman Ilyas returned with 146, giving the team an aggregate of 289 — just two strokes short of the winners, Sri Lanka Team B, who finished at 287.

Sri Lanka Team A settled for third position with a total of 293.

The close finish underlined Pakistan’s growing presence in regional amateur golf, as the national side narrowly missed out on clinching the prestigious title.