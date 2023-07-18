Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Inter-district Futsal Championship on July 23

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :All Punjab Inter District Futsal Championship would be organized at Kaleem Shaheed Indoor sports Complex Hall Ghulam Muhammad Abad, here on July 23, 2023.

According to Naseem Ahmad Chairman Futsal Association Faisalabad, futsal teams from Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot would participate in the championship which would be jointly arranged by District Sports Department and Pakistan Snooker Futsal Federation Pakistan.

