UrduPoint.com

Inter-District Kabaddi From March 6 In City

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Inter-District Kabaddi from March 6 in City

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Kabaddi Championship will be commencing from March 12, this year at different venues including Bannu and Peshawar with collaboration of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by Syed Sultan Shah, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association, while talking to APP on Friday. He said the schedule of Inter-district kabaddi competitions has been announced and DG Sports Khalid Khan has assured full support in organizing these competitions to be starting from March 6-12, 2023 at Mandan, Bannu.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony of these competitions, DG Sports Khalid Khan will be the chief guest who will distribute the prizes to the players, while the Inter-District competition in Peshawar will be held from March 16-19, 2023 at village Surizai Payan.

He said DG Sports Khalid Khan would be the chief guest on this occasion. He said the best teams of Peshawar district are participating in these competitions.

The Provincial Government and the Directorate of Sports are playing their active role in the development of Kabaddi.

Malik Riaz Khan Bannu, Malang Jan, Arbab Naseer Ahmad, Sultan Bari, Pir Barkat Ali and Anwar Rasheed have also played an important role and we are proud of them.

They are trying to promote and develop this game, he said that Kabaddi provincial and National level competitions will also be organized with the aim of providing opportunities for players to come forward and promote the traditional game.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kabaddi Malang Bari March From Government Best

Recent Stories

ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

34 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

50 minutes ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

54 minutes ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

1 hour ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

3 hours ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.