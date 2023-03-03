Inter-District Kabaddi from March 6 in City

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Kabaddi Championship will be commencing from March 12, this year at different venues including Bannu and Peshawar with collaboration of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by Syed Sultan Shah, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association, while talking to APP on Friday. He said the schedule of Inter-district kabaddi competitions has been announced and DG Sports Khalid Khan has assured full support in organizing these competitions to be starting from March 6-12, 2023 at Mandan, Bannu.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony of these competitions, DG Sports Khalid Khan will be the chief guest who will distribute the prizes to the players, while the Inter-District competition in Peshawar will be held from March 16-19, 2023 at village Surizai Payan.

He said DG Sports Khalid Khan would be the chief guest on this occasion. He said the best teams of Peshawar district are participating in these competitions.

The Provincial Government and the Directorate of Sports are playing their active role in the development of Kabaddi.

Malik Riaz Khan Bannu, Malang Jan, Arbab Naseer Ahmad, Sultan Bari, Pir Barkat Ali and Anwar Rasheed have also played an important role and we are proud of them.

They are trying to promote and develop this game, he said that Kabaddi provincial and National level competitions will also be organized with the aim of providing opportunities for players to come forward and promote the traditional game.