Inzamam To Head Senior, Junior Men's Cricket Selection Committees

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Inzamam to head Senior, Junior Men's Cricket Selection Committees

The four-member senior selection committee comprises Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti and Wasim Haider while seven-member junior selection committee includes Aamer Nazir, Javed Hayat, Mahmood Hamid, Naveed Latif, Salman Ahmed and Sanaullah Baloch.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as the Chairman of Junior Men's cricket Selection Committee, while he continues to lead the senior selection committee.

The first assignment for junior selection committee is to select Pakistan U19 squad for the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka U19. Sri Lanka U19 are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on 12 October to feature in one four-day and five 50-over matches.

