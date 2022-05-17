Iranian coach join Pak judokas' training camp in Islamabad

Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi has joined Pakistan judokas' training camp in Islamabad to prepare them for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and other key international events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi has joined Pakistan judokas' training camp in Islamabad to prepare them for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and other key international events.

"Kazmi joined the training camp at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad yesterday (Monday). Before joining the camp he held a meeting with Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and briefed him about his training plan for Pakistan judokas," Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice-president Masood Ahmed told APP on Tuesday.

According to Masood national judokas are scheduled to feature in this year's Commonwealth Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and Asian Games as well as some grand slam events. He said initially the federation was focused on Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in venues all across Birmingham and the West Midlands from July 28 to August 8.

"The highly trained and the most dedicated judokas from across the world will be participating in different divisions of judo in the Commonwealth Games. So will have to prepare our athletes accordingly," Masood reckoned.

He said the participation of Japan-based judoka Olympian Shah Hussain and country's ace judoka Qaiser Afridi was confirmed in the Games. "Afridi will compete in -100kg division, while Shah, who used to fight in the same division (-100 kg) has reduced his weight to fight to in the -90kg division for the first time," he said.

"The first phase of judokas training camp was held in Quetta in April. Now the second phase is underway in Islamabad. However, due to renovation work at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad for next year's South Asian Games, the camp will be shifted to either Abbottabad or Peshawar after three weeks," he added.

Meanwhile, a media release issued here said that Director General PSB Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman in the meeting with Sajjad Kazmi and PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed sought feedback from them about judokas' training camp. The coach expressed the hope that the judokas would earn medals in the international events. The DG expressed satisfaction at the training and assured all-out support to the PJF.

