UrduPoint.com

Iranian Coach Join Pak Judokas' Training Camp In Islamabad

Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Iranian coach join Pak judokas' training camp in Islamabad

Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi has joined Pakistan judokas' training camp in Islamabad to prepare them for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and other key international events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi has joined Pakistan judokas' training camp in Islamabad to prepare them for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and other key international events.

"Kazmi joined the training camp at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad yesterday (Monday). Before joining the camp he held a meeting with Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and briefed him about his training plan for Pakistan judokas," Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice-president Masood Ahmed told APP on Tuesday.

According to Masood national judokas are scheduled to feature in this year's Commonwealth Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and Asian Games as well as some grand slam events. He said initially the federation was focused on Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in venues all across Birmingham and the West Midlands from July 28 to August 8.

"The highly trained and the most dedicated judokas from across the world will be participating in different divisions of judo in the Commonwealth Games. So will have to prepare our athletes accordingly," Masood reckoned.

He said the participation of Japan-based judoka Olympian Shah Hussain and country's ace judoka Qaiser Afridi was confirmed in the Games. "Afridi will compete in -100kg division, while Shah, who used to fight in the same division (-100 kg) has reduced his weight to fight to in the -90kg division for the first time," he said.

"The first phase of judokas training camp was held in Quetta in April. Now the second phase is underway in Islamabad. However, due to renovation work at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad for next year's South Asian Games, the camp will be shifted to either Abbottabad or Peshawar after three weeks," he added.

Meanwhile, a media release issued here said that Director General PSB Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman in the meeting with Sajjad Kazmi and PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed sought feedback from them about judokas' training camp. The coach expressed the hope that the judokas would earn medals in the international events. The DG expressed satisfaction at the training and assured all-out support to the PJF.

/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Sports Abbottabad Same Birmingham April July August Afridi Media All From Asia Weight Coach

Recent Stories

Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually ..

Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually reopening

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 1500 to Rs 138,100 per ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 1500 to Rs 138,100 per tola 17 May 2022

2 minutes ago
 Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Champion ..

Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship begins in Swabi

2 minutes ago
 Two policemen killed in Lakki Marwat

Two policemen killed in Lakki Marwat

2 minutes ago
 FDA seal 25 commercial plots

FDA seal 25 commercial plots

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.