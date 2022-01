ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicks off

The ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicked off at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicked off at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday.

Players from different clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were featuring in the tournament. The final of the event would be played on Sunday.

In Open Category (Men/Women mix) First round matches: Sehar Aleem beat Mariam Ubaid 8-1; Main Bilal beat Fahaam Atir 8-2; Ali Zain beat Saleem Abbassi 8-3; Haseeb Inayat beat Abdul Wahid 8-0; Jabir Ali beat Saeed Hamza 8-0; Ahmed Asjab beat Rizwan Ahmed 8-3; Abdullah Khan beat Himayun 8-0; Mohammad Taha beat Adnan Khan 8-6.

In Under12 First Round Matches, Hamza Ahmed beat Mohammad Raja Taha 6-2; Ozair Maqsood beat Amir Masood 6-2; Abdul Wasay beat Fatima Baber 6-2; Hamza Ahmed beat Ayesha Masood 6-2; Orhan Sohail beat Zahra Khan 6-0.

In Under10 First Round Matches, Zahra Khan beat Fatima Baber 6-0; Haider Ahmed beat Ibrahim Baber 6-0; Ayesha Masood beat Hahim Hassan 6-0.

In Under16 First Round Matches: Abdullah Khan beat Zahid Bin Ayan 8-0.