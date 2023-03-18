KP Taekwondo Pumze training seminar Mardan-2023 kicks-off

Under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association, great start of the Pumze seminar which is being conducted in a joint venture with Pakistan Taekwondo Federation at BISE Mardan's Indoor Hall on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):Under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association, great start of the Pumze seminar which is being conducted in a joint venture with Pakistan Taekwondo Federation at BISE Mardan's Indoor Hall on Saturday.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, Secretary KP Taewondo Association Waqar Afridi, and Secretary Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Murtaza Hassan with other including Syed Sadaqat Hussain, Javed Akbar and Korean Master Seongoh Choi along with assistant coaches Wijaya Al Hassan and Haseeb Al Hassan Zain were also present.

Korean Master Seongoh Choi is here on his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Course Conductor with more than 60 male, female coaches and senior players from different districts from across the province are participating in this course.

Korean Master Seongoh Choi is introducing coaches and athletes to the latest techniques of Taekwondo Pomze, which was received with great interest by the coaches from all over the province. The Korean Master, in his brief chat, expressed his happiness and said that the coaches are very hardworking. "I will try to deliver as many techniques as possible to them," he added.

On this occasion, Secretary Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Murtaza Hassan said that the President PTF Col. (retired) Waseem Ahmed is very interested in the promotion of Taekwondo and such courses would help Pakistan in promoting the game besides producing more coaches and players at the international level. He thanked the Korean Master and assistant coaches and Mardan Region Association who are playing a great role in making this seminar a success.