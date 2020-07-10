Leclerc warned after breaking coronavirus 'bubble'

Charles Leclerc escaped with a warning after breaking Formula One's strict coronavirus protocol by flying home to Monaco for three days this week

The Ferrari driver was pictured on social media socializing with friends outside his designated 'bubble' in the short break between last Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix and this week's Styrian event at Spielberg.

A spokesperson for the sport's ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), said: "Ferrari have been issued with a reminder and warned that any further breaches of the COVID-19 Code of Conduct could be referred to the stewards." Leclerc, who finished second behind Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in last Sunday's race, said he had undergone two negative tests after going home to Monaco.

Bottas, who also travelled back to Monaco, said he had not gone outside his bubble.