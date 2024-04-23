Mardan, Peshawar wins Girls, Boys titles in Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Mardan and Peshawar clinched the trophy of the Girls and Boys in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League played here at Arena Hall of the Qayyum sports Complex on Tuesday.

Mardan remained unbeaten in the league round by defeating Peshawar, Hazara, Swat, and Bannu took first position in the Girls League, followed by Peshawar with one lost and three win, Hazara took third position two lost and against Peshawar and Mardan and two win against Swat and Bannu, Bannu with one win and three lost took four and Swat at fifth with all matches lost.

In the Men Peshawar with all win against Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Bannu got first position, followed by Mardan with one lost against Peshawar and three wins against Bannu, Hazara, and Swat took runners-up trophy while Swat took third position with two lost against Peshawar and Mardan and two victories against Bannu and Hazara, Bannu with one win and three lost took fourth position and Hazara with all matches lost took fifth position out of five teams.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar Professor Dr. Ali Muhammad was the chief guest on this occasion along with HEC representative Muhammad Owais Mirza, Deputy President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Kiran Musharaf, Miss Shabana (Islamabad), International Table Tennis Referee Masood Ahmad, International observer Nadeem Khan, Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, Organizing Secretary Ali Hoti, coaches Saira Khan, Amna Khan, Yasir Aziz, players and officials were also present.

In the league matches Bannu Region defeated Hazara by 3-1. In the first singles Shanan of Bannu beat Azhar by 2-1, the score was 7-11, 11-9 and 13-11, in the second singles Danish of Bannu beat Hungala of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 11-8 and 11-9, in the third Shairan of Bannu beat Hunzala of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 11-9 and 11-8, in the reverse singles Younis of Bannu beat Huzaifa of Hazara by 2-1, the score was 12-14, 13-11 and 11-9.

In the second match Mardan beat Swat by 3-1. Hamza Mardan beaten Kashif of Swat by 13-15, 14-12 and 11-9, Jawaid of Mardan beat Shayan of Swat by 2-1, the score was 11-9, 7-11 and 13-11, Mudassir of Mardan beat Sangeen of Swat by 2-0, the score was 11-7 and 11-7 and 11-9 and in the reverse singles Jawad of Mardan beat Kashif of Swat by 2-0, the score was 11-9, 11-9.

In the Girls Team event last matches Peshawar Region beat Bannu Region by 3-0. In the first singles Safira of Peshawar beat Maryum of Bannu by 2-1, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-9, in the second singles Zainab of Peshawar beat Wajeeha of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7, Sunaina of Peshawar beat Insha of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 13-11 and 11-9.

In the second match Mardan beat Hazara Region by 3-0. In the first singles Hiba of Mardan beat Kainat of Hazara by 2-0, th score was 11-8 and 11-5, Hooria of Mardan beat Beena of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 11-8 and 11-9 and Haya Noor of Mardan beat Noor Hazara by 2-0, the score was 11-8 and 11-7.

Earlier, all the participating girls and boys table tennis players like other countries of the world with 226 associations of the world including Pakistan celebrated World Table Tennis Day. On this occasion, the chief guest VC Islamia College University Peshawar Professor Dr. Ali Muhammad cut the grand cake. A traditional Circle shorts were also played on this occasion wherein all players enthusiastically participated.

At the end, the chief guest gave away the winners, runners and third position trophies and gold, silver and bronze medals to Mardan in the female League, followed by Peshawar and Hazara while Peshawar won the boys title, followed by Mardan and Swat. The winners team awarded Rs. 50,000, runners-up got Rs. 25000 and third position teams were given Rs. 15000 each in the girls and boys respectively.