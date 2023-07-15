More six matches decided in 4th Gatorade Basketball tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :More six matches have been decided in the ongoing 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Under-21 Basketball Tournament being held under the supervision of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh.

In the first match, Peterston Star Club defeated Iqra Green 4-3 in a close fight, said a communique here on Saturday.

In the second match, KBBC overcame NEF Club by 6-5 while in the third match, KBBC beat Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school Blue 13-9; in the fourth match Osman Club beat Iqra Green 6-4, in the fifth match NEF Club beat Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Blue 8-5 and in the day's last sixth match, Usman club easily defeated Peterston Star club 11-4.

In these matches Syed Yahya, Ikram Rasool, Hasan Ali, Abdul Samad, Lennon, Zenon, Saad Sarwar, Nauman Naveed, Hamza Khawaja, Abdullah, Yash Kumar, Irfan. Rasool, Saeed Ahmed, Andre Michael, Hadi Ali, and Saeed played well and showed excellent game on the courts.

The chief guest of the matches was ACG Abid Qamar Shaikh.

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present On the occasion.

The matches were supervised by Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, and Rajkumar Lakhwani while Michael Turner, Daniyal Chaudhary, Usman Khan and Naeem Ahmed performed the duties of technical officials.