Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Peshawar Zalmi shares pictures of Nahid Rana after he join franchise for tournament

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Nahid Rana, Bangladesh fast bowler, has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL X).

Taking to the social media, Peshawar Zalmi shared the pictures of Nahid Rana after he joined the franchise for the tournament.

Nahid Rana is set to be part of a league for the second time, having previously participated in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Rana arrived in Lahore on Sunday night, and Peshawar Zalmi shared a video of his warm welcome with fans on social media.

The right-arm pacer has yet to play in a T20 International for Bangladesh but he has taken 14 wickets in 17 matches in this format.

He represented Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).