Open Menu

Nahid Rana Joins Peshawar Zalmi For PSL X

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Peshawar Zalmi shares pictures of Nahid Rana after he join franchise for tournament

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Nahid Rana, Bangladesh fast bowler, has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL X).

Taking to the social media, Peshawar Zalmi shared the pictures of Nahid Rana after he joined the franchise for the tournament.

Nahid Rana is set to be part of a league for the second time, having previously participated in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Rana arrived in Lahore on Sunday night, and Peshawar Zalmi shared a video of his warm welcome with fans on social media.

The right-arm pacer has yet to play in a T20 International for Bangladesh but he has taken 14 wickets in 17 matches in this format.

He represented Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Related Topics

Lahore T20 Bangladesh Social Media Pakistan Super League Rangpur Khulna Sunday National University Premier League Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

14 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

14 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

14 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

14 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

14 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

15 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

15 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

15 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

15 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

17 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports