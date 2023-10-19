Open Menu

National Hockey C'ship Enters Quarterfinal Stage

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

National Hockey C'ship enters quarterfinal stage

In a thrilling display of hockey, the 67th AWT National Hockey Championship has entered its quarterfinal stage, with the Sindh A team emerging as one of the formidable contenders

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a thrilling display of hockey, the 67th AWT National Hockey Championship has entered its quarterfinal stage, with the Sindh A team emerging as one of the formidable contenders.

The Sindh A team secured their spot in the quarterfinals after defeating a resilient Pakistan Navy team in a breathtaking contest, ultimately triumphing with a score of 6-3.

This victory has paved the way for the quarterfinal clashes scheduled for Friday. The competition was in progress at the Lt.Gen. Ishfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi. The national hockey championship matches brought together teams from Sindh A, Punjab A, Pakistan Army, and Wapda, showcasing outstanding talent.

The Sindh A team, composed of young and seasoned players, displayed their skills in the first match by defeating the strong Pakistan Navy side.

In a stunning display of prowess, they managed to score a convincing 6-3 victory, earning themselves a place in the quarterfinals. The match saw star players like Haris Nasir, Hamad Ayaz, and Sultan Mahmood contributing significantly, while Abdul Wahab led the team with three goals. For the Navy, Akbar Ali, Osman Ali, and Basharat were among the notable scorers.

The standout performers in the match were Babar Sadaat and Abdul Wahab, with both players delivering stellar performances under the guidance of Army Welfare Trust's Proto Officer Anisur Rahman Mashwani and Muhammad Wahid.

The second match featured Punjab A facing AJK, with Punjab A dominating the game with a 10-2 scoreline. Captain Arslan led his team's onslaught with four goals, while Hasim added two more, and Abdullah, Saeed, Shamoel, and Hafiz Afraheem chipped in one goal each.

For Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Umair Zeeshan and Waqar were the goal scorers. This match witnessed the special appearance of Colonel Waseem Malik, Deputy CEO of Military Guard, who presented the Man of the Match awards to Aamir Sahil and Arslan.

The third match saw Pakistan Army taking on Punjab B, and the Army side emerged victorious with a scoreline of 8-1. Shahid and Osman scored two goals each, while Rauf Arslan, Wasim Akram, Aqil, and Owais Zahid added one each. Punjab B's lone goal was scored by Shaher.

The Umpire Panel for this match included Rizwan Khan, Irfan Malik, and Zahid Hamid, and the Match Supervisor was Muhammad Ali. The field jury consisted of Ali Abid, Kabir, Kamal, Imtiaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Yasir Lodhi.

The fourth and final match featured Wapda going up against KP A, with Wapda securing a dominant 9-1 victory. Rana Abdul Waheed and Amjad Ali Khan scored two goals each, while Moeen Shakil, Ali Aziz, Muhammad Atiq, Hamad-ud-Din, and Aleem Bilal each contributed one goal. The solitary goal for KPK A was netted by Sameerullah.

The Match Supervisor, Brig Farooq Zaman, Director HR Army Welfare Trust, presented the Man of the Match awards to Muhammad Allah. The field jury included Rafeeq Khan, Syed Salim Raza, Ghulam Khokhar, Zia Bakhsh, and Ghulam Abbas.

On Friday the first match would be played at 11am, followed by the second at 1:30 pm, the third at 4 pm, and the fourth and final quarterfinal at 6:30pm. Hockey enthusiasts can expect fierce competition and intense action.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Punjab Wasim Akram Arslan Young Jammu Man Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Amjad Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Anisur Rahman Muhammad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel ..

HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel prices, strengthen rupee

8 minutes ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity w ..

Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity with Palestine

7 minutes ago
 FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhu ..

FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhumane siege of Palestine

7 minutes ago
 Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thie ..

Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thieves, 2894 booked in 41 days: F ..

10 minutes ago
 DC visits fruits, vegetable market

DC visits fruits, vegetable market

10 minutes ago
 Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligib ..

Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligible taxpayers

10 minutes ago
Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in pet ..

Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in petroleum prices to common man

10 minutes ago
 Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: ..

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Minister for ..

23 minutes ago
 9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

23 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condo ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of eminent lawyer SM ..

14 minutes ago
 Doctors' associations hold demonstrations against ..

Doctors' associations hold demonstrations against Israeli aggression

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports