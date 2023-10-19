In a thrilling display of hockey, the 67th AWT National Hockey Championship has entered its quarterfinal stage, with the Sindh A team emerging as one of the formidable contenders

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a thrilling display of hockey, the 67th AWT National Hockey Championship has entered its quarterfinal stage, with the Sindh A team emerging as one of the formidable contenders.

The Sindh A team secured their spot in the quarterfinals after defeating a resilient Pakistan Navy team in a breathtaking contest, ultimately triumphing with a score of 6-3.

This victory has paved the way for the quarterfinal clashes scheduled for Friday. The competition was in progress at the Lt.Gen. Ishfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi. The national hockey championship matches brought together teams from Sindh A, Punjab A, Pakistan Army, and Wapda, showcasing outstanding talent.

The Sindh A team, composed of young and seasoned players, displayed their skills in the first match by defeating the strong Pakistan Navy side.

In a stunning display of prowess, they managed to score a convincing 6-3 victory, earning themselves a place in the quarterfinals. The match saw star players like Haris Nasir, Hamad Ayaz, and Sultan Mahmood contributing significantly, while Abdul Wahab led the team with three goals. For the Navy, Akbar Ali, Osman Ali, and Basharat were among the notable scorers.

The standout performers in the match were Babar Sadaat and Abdul Wahab, with both players delivering stellar performances under the guidance of Army Welfare Trust's Proto Officer Anisur Rahman Mashwani and Muhammad Wahid.

The second match featured Punjab A facing AJK, with Punjab A dominating the game with a 10-2 scoreline. Captain Arslan led his team's onslaught with four goals, while Hasim added two more, and Abdullah, Saeed, Shamoel, and Hafiz Afraheem chipped in one goal each.

For Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Umair Zeeshan and Waqar were the goal scorers. This match witnessed the special appearance of Colonel Waseem Malik, Deputy CEO of Military Guard, who presented the Man of the Match awards to Aamir Sahil and Arslan.

The third match saw Pakistan Army taking on Punjab B, and the Army side emerged victorious with a scoreline of 8-1. Shahid and Osman scored two goals each, while Rauf Arslan, Wasim Akram, Aqil, and Owais Zahid added one each. Punjab B's lone goal was scored by Shaher.

The Umpire Panel for this match included Rizwan Khan, Irfan Malik, and Zahid Hamid, and the Match Supervisor was Muhammad Ali. The field jury consisted of Ali Abid, Kabir, Kamal, Imtiaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Yasir Lodhi.

The fourth and final match featured Wapda going up against KP A, with Wapda securing a dominant 9-1 victory. Rana Abdul Waheed and Amjad Ali Khan scored two goals each, while Moeen Shakil, Ali Aziz, Muhammad Atiq, Hamad-ud-Din, and Aleem Bilal each contributed one goal. The solitary goal for KPK A was netted by Sameerullah.

The Match Supervisor, Brig Farooq Zaman, Director HR Army Welfare Trust, presented the Man of the Match awards to Muhammad Allah. The field jury included Rafeeq Khan, Syed Salim Raza, Ghulam Khokhar, Zia Bakhsh, and Ghulam Abbas.

On Friday the first match would be played at 11am, followed by the second at 1:30 pm, the third at 4 pm, and the fourth and final quarterfinal at 6:30pm. Hockey enthusiasts can expect fierce competition and intense action.