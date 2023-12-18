OSA Whites, OSA Reds win at OSA platinum jubilee cricket tournament

OSA Whites and OSA Reds won their respective matches on matchday 2 of the OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament being played at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur. In the first match, OSA Yellows got all out against OSA Whites for 60 runs

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) OSA Whites and OSA Reds won their respective matches on matchday 2 of the OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament being played at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur. In the first match, OSA Yellows got all out against OSA Whites for 60 runs.

OSA Whites chased the target in 6 overs and won the match by 10 wickets. Salman Fiaz of OSA Whites was the top scorer with 41 runs.

Ali Murtaza Malhi was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling.

In the second match, OSA Reds scored 143 runs batting first. OSA Blues managed to score 123 runs in the allotted 20 overs. OSA Reds won by 20 runs. Abdullah Aziz of OSA Reds won his second Man of the Match with 58 runs.

Chief Guest Principal Sadiq Public School David Dowdles gave away the prizes. The Guests of Honor at the matches were senior Old Sadiqians Mqaqbool Abbasi, Abid Bukhari, Umair Syed, and Zulqarnain Mazari.