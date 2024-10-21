Pakistan team prepares for final Test against England

The Pakistan cricket team conducted a rigorous practice session at the Pindi Stadium on Monday, gearing up for the decisive third and final Test against England, starting Thursday

In contrast, the England team opted for a rest day, with no practice session scheduled. However, both teams will engage in intense training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Pindi Stadium.

Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 9:30am on Thursday, with the first ball to be bowled at 10am.

The series is poised at 1-1, following two thrilling Tests in Multan. England dominated the first Test, securing a convincing innings and 47-run victory. Pakistan bounced back strongly in the second Test, winning by 152 runs.

As the teams clash in the final Test, Pakistan seeks to capitalize on its momentum, while England aims to regain its footing.

The Pindi Stadium is set to witness an electrifying contest, with the series hanging in the balance.