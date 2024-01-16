Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler

Right-arm pacer Ali Raza is another exciting addition to Pakistan U19’s vibrant pace stock as he aims to make a big impression at the top level

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Right-arm pacer Ali Raza is another exciting addition to Pakistan U19’s vibrant pace stock as he aims to make a big impression at the top level.

Belonging to Sheikhupura, Ali’s journey to the Pakistan U19 team has not been short of braving through challenges and carving out his identity.

He initially had to strive hard to allow chances for him to showcase his talent. Having developed a passion for the sport at a young age, Ali’s attempts to play in cricket tournaments during his schooldays often saw him left unpicked. Instead of being disheartened by the lack of support, the speedster stuck to his goal and finally made use of an opportunity provided to him at a local tape-ball tournament.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Ali said: “To participate in any local tournament, I would personally finance my trips to neighbouring areas and try to play. However, the participating teams would not give me chances but I stayed dedicated and waited for my opportunity. On one occasion, they gave me a couple of overs and I impressed them with my skills. From thereon, I earned the respect of my peers and would often win my local team tournaments.”

Ali’s transition to hard-ball cricket came when a friend advised him to approach a former first-class cricketer, who got him admitted to Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

There he also met former Pakistan Test cricketer Rana Naveed-ul-Hasan and was encouraged by him to pursue the sport.

Ali was able to get the attention of coaches during an U16 camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, which led to his introduction in age-group cricket. He played the National U16 Cup 2021-22 and was part of the Central Punjab Blues U19 outfit in the National U19 Championship 2022-23.

Prior to his call-up to Pakistan U19 for the home series against Bangladesh U19 in November 2022, Ali received useful guidance from Muhammad Masroor, who currently serves as Pakistan U19 assistant batting coach.

“Masroor bhai has supported me a lot,” said Ali. “He sat down with me to analyse my bowling and expand my armory with variations. Additionally, he supervised a consistent run for me at the Pakistan Junior League.”

Ali bagged 17 wickets in four games at 13.24 for Sialkot U19 in the National U19 Championship 2023-24 and was in the Pakistan U19 squad for the One-Day series against Sri Lanka U19 in October 2023.

Opening about the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa, Ali stated: “We have been preparing well for the World Cup with the camps ahead of our departure to South Africa. We hope to meet the expectations of the fans and be the champions.”

