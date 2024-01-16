Pakistan U19 Prodigy Ali Raza Yearns To Be A Great Fast Bowler
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2024 | 10:55 PM
Right-arm pacer Ali Raza is another exciting addition to Pakistan U19’s vibrant pace stock as he aims to make a big impression at the top level
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Right-arm pacer Ali Raza is another exciting addition to Pakistan U19’s vibrant pace stock as he aims to make a big impression at the top level.
Belonging to Sheikhupura, Ali’s journey to the Pakistan U19 team has not been short of braving through challenges and carving out his identity.
He initially had to strive hard to allow chances for him to showcase his talent. Having developed a passion for the sport at a young age, Ali’s attempts to play in cricket tournaments during his schooldays often saw him left unpicked. Instead of being disheartened by the lack of support, the speedster stuck to his goal and finally made use of an opportunity provided to him at a local tape-ball tournament.
Speaking to PCB Digital, Ali said: “To participate in any local tournament, I would personally finance my trips to neighbouring areas and try to play. However, the participating teams would not give me chances but I stayed dedicated and waited for my opportunity. On one occasion, they gave me a couple of overs and I impressed them with my skills. From thereon, I earned the respect of my peers and would often win my local team tournaments.”
Ali’s transition to hard-ball cricket came when a friend advised him to approach a former first-class cricketer, who got him admitted to Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.
There he also met former Pakistan Test cricketer Rana Naveed-ul-Hasan and was encouraged by him to pursue the sport.
Ali was able to get the attention of coaches during an U16 camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, which led to his introduction in age-group cricket. He played the National U16 Cup 2021-22 and was part of the Central Punjab Blues U19 outfit in the National U19 Championship 2022-23.
Prior to his call-up to Pakistan U19 for the home series against Bangladesh U19 in November 2022, Ali received useful guidance from Muhammad Masroor, who currently serves as Pakistan U19 assistant batting coach.
“Masroor bhai has supported me a lot,” said Ali. “He sat down with me to analyse my bowling and expand my armory with variations. Additionally, he supervised a consistent run for me at the Pakistan Junior League.”
Ali bagged 17 wickets in four games at 13.24 for Sialkot U19 in the National U19 Championship 2023-24 and was in the Pakistan U19 squad for the One-Day series against Sri Lanka U19 in October 2023.
Opening about the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa, Ali stated: “We have been preparing well for the World Cup with the camps ahead of our departure to South Africa. We hope to meet the expectations of the fans and be the champions.”
APP/ijz/1825
Recent Stories
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Amb ..
Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional
More Stories From Sports
-
Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switch1 hour ago
-
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course2 hours ago
-
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup2 hours ago
-
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day2 hours ago
-
Peshawar Premier Football League Season-I begins in a colourful opening ceremony4 hours ago
-
Misbah-ul-Haq century powers golden eagles into the regional semifinals of 24th National Seniors Cup4 hours ago
-
Team Abdul Muqeem clinches Abdul Azeem Memorial Hockey Title5 hours ago
-
From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'2 hours ago
-
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results8 hours ago
-
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand10 hours ago
-
Abbas Afridi ruled out of 3rd T20I against New Zealand11 hours ago