Pakistan will not play home series abroad, PCB responds to NZC’s offer

New Zealand Cricket CEO had asked Pakistan to reschedule abandoned series as soon as possible at any neutral venue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has responded to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) that they will not play home series at a neutral venue.

The PCB’s spokesperson has confirmed that NZC contacted them to reschedule the series as soon as possible at a neutral venue. But, the PCB has made it clear that Pakistan will not play any home series abroad.

“PCB has responded clearly that Pakistan will not play any home series abroad. New Zealand team will have to come to Pakistan if they want to play,” said the Spokesperson.

He also said that Pakistan is much busy till December this year, therefore, playing at a neutral venue is not a possible option.

The PCB hasn’t received any answer from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) related to their tour to Pakistan next month.

Kiwis had unilaterally postponed the series with Pakistan minutes before the first match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a move that had shocked fans and officials.

Pakistan had "foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams" and had "assured NZC of the same".