Pakistan Will Not Play Home Series Abroad, PCB Responds To NZC’s Offer

Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:25 PM

Pakistan will not play home series abroad, PCB responds to NZC’s offer

New Zealand Cricket CEO had asked Pakistan to reschedule abandoned series as soon as possible at any neutral venue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has responded to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) that they will not play home series at a neutral venue.

The PCB’s spokesperson has confirmed that NZC contacted them to reschedule the series as soon as possible at a neutral venue. But, the PCB has made it clear that Pakistan will not play any home series abroad.

“PCB has responded clearly that Pakistan will not play any home series abroad. New Zealand team will have to come to Pakistan if they want to play,” said the Spokesperson.

He also said that Pakistan is much busy till December this year, therefore, playing at a neutral venue is not a possible option.

The PCB hasn’t received any answer from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) related to their tour to Pakistan next month.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reschedule the series as soon as possible at a neutral venue.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive David White has expressed willingness to discuss the restaging of the Pakistan series the Black Caps abandoned last week.

The New Zealand media reported that NZC wanted to reschedule the series against Pakistan in near future at a neutral venue. They reported that NZC had no plan to tour Pakistan.

It also emerged that no player from New Zealand team that arrived in Pakistan was consulted before cancelling the tour.

It must be noted here that PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan has reassured in a press conference yesterday that Pakistan will not play any home series abroad.

Kiwis had unilaterally postponed the series with Pakistan minutes before the first match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a move that had shocked fans and officials.

Pakistan had "foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams" and had "assured NZC of the same".

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Rawalpindi David Same Wales December Media All From New Zealand

