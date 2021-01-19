UrduPoint.com
PCB Asks Federal, Provincial Govts For Small Crowds For Upcoming PSL’s 6th Edition

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:47 PM

PCB asks federal, provincial govts for small crowds for upcoming PSL’s 6th edition

The board has sought permission from the relevant authorities to grant access to up to 14,000 people in the Stadium in each match at both venues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday asked governments of Punjab, Sindh, and the Federal government to allow a limited crowd during 6th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi and Lahore.

The board also sought permission from the relevant authorities to grant access to up to 14,000 people in the Stadium in each match at both venues.

“PCB will ensure implementation on COVID-19 protocols if they are allowed to bring crowds to the stadium,” said the PCB in its plea to the top authorities.

It may be mentioned here that PSL’s 6th edition is scheduled to start on February 20 in Karachi. National Stadium will host 20 matches while 14 matches including final would be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

