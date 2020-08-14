Peshawar Red XI wins Independence Day Hockey match

Peshawar Red XI recorded a thumping victory against Peshawar Green in the Independence Day Hockey Match played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium under the aegis of KP Hockey Association and Directorate of Sports KP here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Peshawar Red XI recorded a thumping victory against Peshawar Green in the Independence Day Hockey Match played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium under the aegis of KP Hockey Association and Directorate of Sports KP here on Friday.

Former national footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari, Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sports and Culture, was the chief guest on this occasion.

Former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, President KP Hockey Association Muhammad Saeed Khan, Peshawar Hockey academy coaches Yasir islam and Zia Bunori, Provincial Secretary Hidayat Ullah Khan and Director Coaches KP Shah Faisal were also present.

The match started on a fast tempo and soon Peshawar Red XI took the lead in the 9th minute when international Sami Ullah netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-0.

Later center full-back Zahid Ullah sounded the board with his force hit on the penalty corner conversion to enable Peshawar Green to level the tally 1-1.

Amajd slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt in third quarter but after five minutes break Zahid Ullah sounded the board again with his excellent hit from the top of the circle.

Later Junaid scored the decisive goal for Peshawar Red XI on the field attempt.

It is pertaining to mention here that the hockey activities resumed after a five-month long Coronavirus lockdown in which the players and the official enthusiasm also rose to the occasion.

Former International Footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari, Senior Vice President, PTI Sports and Cultural Wing, who was the chief guest on this occasion congratulated KP Hockey Association for resuming their activities.

He said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports, the credit for which goes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Chairman Saeed Khan, President Syed Zahir Shah paid homage to Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak for restoring all sports activities in the province including hockey after the spread of coronavirus.

He said that Astro-Turf was being laid in more than seven districts of the province including Islamia College Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan as well as Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium.

The game will be promoted through ensuring such facilities at the district level. Zahir Shah on the occasion said that the hockey Calendar was being announced soon and all hockey activities would resume.