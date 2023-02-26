PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme: Women volleyball trials begins in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt sports League, women's volleyball trials have started in the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Mardan, in which a large number of women players participated.

Hazara University Director of Sports Khalid Jalal Shah, Director of Distance Education System Dr Noorzada, Selector Hidayatullah Khan, Women Selector National Players, including Vice Captain Pakistan National Team Muqaddas Rabbani, Tayyaba Mehmood, national player, and other important personalities were present.

Women volleyball trials were held under the supervision of Pakistan national players, including national selector and former captain Abdur Rahim, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Muqaddas Rabbani, Tayyaba Mehmood, Akram Ahmad and Adil, during which 11 players will be selected for the camp.

Talking to APP, Khalid Jalal Shah said more training would be given under the supervision of qualified coaches. The PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme is ongoing due to the efforts of its head, Shaza Fatima, Prime Minister Advisor Amir Muqam, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Arif Rawan, DGHEC Javed Ali Memon, he added.

He said the women's trials in Swat will be held on March 1 and 2 at Jahanzeb College, Swat.

In connection with the Prime Minister's Talent Youth Hunt Programme, 91 players have their registration along with 40 spot registration. The number of entries was more than 130 out of which 11 players were shortlisted for the camp in which they will also be given TA and DA and full kit-bag.

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Programme is a step toward the right direction through which opportunities have been given to upcoming players to come forward, Khalid Jalal Shah said. He also appreciated Shaza Fatima, Amir Muqam, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Arif Rawan, and Javed Ali Memon for their efforts.

The PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme continues with 10 Women and 12 male games being held. Before this, male and female trials of weightlifting, wrestling and hockey were organized.

Volleyball trials are also being organized successfully, in which Hazara University has been given the responsibility of conducting female trials. He also appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Hazara University Dr Jameel Ahmed and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

The trials for Hazara region players will be held on March 5 and 6 at Committee Ground, Haripur, while the trials for Bannu players will be held on March 9 and 10 at Bannu Sports Complex, Bannu.