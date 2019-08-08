PNF wants netball in National Games

Pakistan Women Netball team skipper Qurat-ul-Ain has demanded Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to include netball in the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Women Netball team skipper Qurat-ul-Ain has demanded Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to include netball in the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November.

She said Pakistan team had clinched silver medal two times in the South Asian Netball Championship.

Netball had been included in the National Games in previous years in 2007, 2010 and 2012, she said this while talking to APP.

She said federations and associations must keep their differences aside for the cause of sports and should include netball in the Games.

It would be injustice with the players if netball was not included in the National Games, she said.

Qurat appealed the Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza and POA president Arif Hasan to include netball in the Games.

\395