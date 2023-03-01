PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is coming to Rawalpindi today, and we will witness an exciting match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. PSL 2023 Match 17 at 7 PM PST Wednesday, 1 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Both teams have lifted the PSL Trophy once, and winning this match is important for both sides.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 17 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 17 matches against Karachi Kings in the past PSL seasons; Karachi Kings won 5, and Peshawar Zalmi won 12 matches. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 17th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings has played 75 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the previous season and won only 29 out of these 75 matches with a 38.67 win percentage. They stood last in the previous tournament, but we hope they will play good cricket this time.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in PSL Season 08.

Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head in PSL 08

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings faced each other in their opening game of PSL 08. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi made 199 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 92, and Babar Azam scored 68 runs. Mir Hamza, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, and Ben Cutting got one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 200 runs, Karachi Kings could make 197 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Imad Wasim scored unbeatable 80 runs, and Shoaib Malik scored 52. James Neesham and Wahab Riaz got two wickets each, and Salman Irshad got one wicket.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their second match, and Sultans won the match by 56 runs when Zalmi got all out at 154 runs in the 19th over. The third match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs.

The fourth game of Peshawar Zalmi was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing the target of 157 runs. Peshawar Zalmi played their fifth match against Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar to 201 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the chase of 242 runs.

Karachi Kings

Kings played their second match against Islamabad United and United defeated Kings by 4 runs with 10 balls left in a chase of 174 runs.

Karachi Kings lost their third match against Quetta Gladiators yesterday by 6 runs as Karachi failed to chase the target of 169 runs in 20 overs. Karachi Kings faced Lahore Qalandars in their fourth match and won by 67 runs as Qalandars could not chase the target of 186 runs and got all out at 118 in the 18th over.

The fifth game of Karachi Kings in PSL 08 was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 3 runs by restricting Karachi Kings to 193 runs in the chase of 197 runs. Karachi Kings faced Multan Sultans again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won the match by 6 runs as Sultas were all-out at 101 in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.

PSL 8 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 17.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023 Match 17 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Coaching Staff

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio. In contrast, Johan Botha is the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2023, Michael Smith is the Assistant Coach, Ravi Bopara is the batting coach, Dougie Brown is the bowling coach, and Ibrahim Qureshi is the fitness trainer.

PSL 8 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Captains

Babar Azam is the captain of the Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023, and Imad Wasim is the captain of Karachi Kings.

PSL 8 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 17.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

Karachi Kings 2023 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Irfan Khan Niazi

James Vince

Sharjeel Khan

Tayyab Tahir

Matthew Wade

Mohammad Akhlaq

Adam Rossington

PSL 8 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 17.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

Karachi Kings 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Imran Tahir

Andrew Tye

Mohammad Amir

Mir Hamza

Faisal Akram

Mohammad Umar

Tabraiz Shamsi

Muhammad Musa Khan

Akif Javed

PSL 8 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 17.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

Saad Masood

Karachi Kings 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim

James Fuller

Shoaib Malik

Aamer Yamin

Qasim Akram

Ben Cutting

PSL 8 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris is the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023 Match 17, and Matthew Wade is the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 17. Both teams have won two matches in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their 6th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings at 7 PM PST Wednesday, 1 March 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.