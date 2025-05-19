PSL X: Islamabad United crush Karachi Kings by 79 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Kings were bowled out for 172 runs in 19th over while chasing a daunting target of 252 runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) Islamabad United crushed Karachi Kings by a massive margin of 79 runs in the 30th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in Rawalpindi on Monday night.

Karachi Kings were bowled out for 172 in the 19th over while chasing a daunting target of 252 runs.

Captain David Warner was the top scorer for Karachi with 43 runs. Abbas Afridi contributed 34, Tim Seifert 26, Aamer Jamal 16, Irfan Khan Niazi 14, while James Vince, Mohammad Nabi, and Saad Baig added 8, 5, and 5 runs respectively. Khushdil Shah scored just 1 run and Hasan Ali was dismissed without scoring. Mir Hamza remained unbeaten on 12.

For Islamabad United, skipper Shadab Khan starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets. Salman Irshad claimed 3, Imad Wasim took 2, and Agha Salman picked up 1 wicket.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first by Karachi Kings, Islamabad United posted an imposing total of 251 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Alex Hales led the charge with a blistering 88, while Sahibzada Farhan added 73 and captain Shadab Khan contributed a quickfire 42. Agha Salman scored 7, and Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed for 1. Haider Ali and Ben Dwarshuis remained unbeaten with 19 and 10 runs respectively.

For the Kings, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, and Khushdil Shah picked up one wicket each.

Playing XIs:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie Van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shadab Khan (cap), Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, Salman Irshad, Tymal Mills

Karachi Kings: David Warner (cap), Tim Seifert, James Vince, Saad Baig (wk), Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza