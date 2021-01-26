Quaid Hockey Championship Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad get victories

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Four more matches were played on the second day of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director General sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest on the second day of the championship and witnessed the thrilling matches with keen interest.

Director Masood Textile Group Nasir Ali Zia also announced a cash prize of Rs ten thousand each for all players of the match on the second day of the event.

Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad exhibited excellent performances and scripted entertaining victories against their respective rivals.

Sahiwal Division hockey team defeated Gujranwala by 2-0 in the first match of the second day. Sahiwal took the lead in the 5th minute of the match through a goal scored by penalty corner. Sahiwal's second goal came in the 29th minute of the match through field effort.

Lahore Division hockey team was the winner team of the second encounter of the day. Lahore recovered from a goal's deficit and managed to carve out a narrow 2-1 victory against strong Bahawalpur.

Bahawalpur grabbed the unexpected lead when M Uzair converted a penalty stroke in the 27th minute but after just two minutes gap Lahore leveled the score when M Rabiya availed an impressive move and netted a beautiful field goal.

Exhibiting wonderful stick work and dodging captain Hanan Shahid of Lahore team scored another field goal in 56th minute which proved decisive and Lahore won the match by 2-1. Lahore and Bahawalpur teams got three and two penalty corners respectively.

The Multan hockey team defeated DG Khan by 3-0 in the third match of the day. Multan scored their three goals in 2nd, 10th and 13th minutes through field efforts. M Musa scored two goals while Shamoon Said contributed one goal for the winning team.

Faisalabad division outplayed Rawalpindi by 5-2 in the last clash of the day. Rawalpindi team scored their goals in 2nd and 59th minutes. They got six penalty corners as compared to four by victorious Faisalabad team. Faisalabad team's goals were netted in 4th, 11th, 32nd, 39th and 47th minutes of the match.