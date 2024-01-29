Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National Women’s T20

Rawalpindi, Lahore and Quetta won the ninth round of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 after all six teams participated in games played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi, Lahore and Quetta won the ninth round of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 after all six teams participated in games played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

At Shoaib Akhtar cricket Stadium, captain Aliya Riaz’s unbeaten ton took Rawalpindi to 182-4 in the first innings. In return, Multan could only manage 155-5, losing the game by 27 runs.

Multan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rawalpindi’s Wicketkeeper-batter Farzana Farooq fell to Noor-ul-Iman for just five runs in the fourth over.

Shortly after, Aima Saleem was run out for a run-a-ball 18, including four boundaries, to bring Rawalpindi to 41-2 in 5.3 overs.

Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz and Fajar Naved stitched up a 133-run third-wicket partnership to turn the innings around for their side.

Tasmia Rubab cut short the partnership as she ran out Fajar as she departed for 34 off 32 balls, with three fours, in the penultimate over. Natalia Parvaiz, the next batter in, was stumped for just a run in the last over of the innings.

Aliya played a captain’s knock, smashing an unbeaten century to take Rawalpindi to 182-4 in 20 overs. She ended the innings undefeated at 118 from 61, showcasing 17 boundaries and four maximums.

Gull Rukh and Noor were the only two wicket-takers for Multan with a scalp apiece.

In reply, Aleena Masood fell for a golden duck courtesy of Waheeda Akhtar in the first over of the innings.

Fresh off her heroics with the bat, Aliya struck on her first ball to remove Gull Rukh for just four runs.

Multan captain Gull Feroza and Saiqa Riaz batted together to add 71 runs to the total, countering the earlier setbacks.

Gull Feroza’s bat produced a fighting knock of 78 from 57, including 11 fours and a six, to keep hope alive for her team until she eventually fell to Aima in the 16th over. Saiqa hit an unbeaten 49 from 43, including seven fours.

Aima, Waheeda, Aliya and Humna Bilal all returned with one wicket each.

For her effortless performance with the bat, Aliya was awarded player of the match.

At Ayub Park Ground, Karachi fell three short of the target after they had restricted Lahore to 127-7 earlier in the game.

After choosing to bowl first, Karachi skipper Fatima Sana struck early to remove the tournament’s leading run-scorer Sidra Amin for a three-ball duck in the first over.

Off-spinner Rameen Shamim sent Sadaf Shamas (10, 11b) walking back in the fifth over to reduce Lahore to 29-2 inside the powerplay.

Bismah Maroof and Sidra Nawaz batted together to add 49 runs for the third-wicket stand until Syeda Aroob Shah struck to remove the latter for 19 from 27.

Lahore captain Nida Dar was trapped leg-before by Omaima Sohail for a golden duck. In her subsequent over, Omaima dismissed Bismah for 47 from 45, including five fours.

Iram Javed (18, 20b, 2x4s) and Ayesha Zafar (22, 12b, 4x4s) were the other contributors with the bat as Lahore ended with 127-7 in 20 overs.

Fatima and Omaima picked up two wickets each, while Rameen and Aroob returned with one each.

Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan put up a 41-run opening stand until left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu struck to remove the latter for 18 on 14, with three fours.

On the next ball, Omaima was caught behind on Nashra’s bowling, returning for a golden duck.

Yusra Amir joined Muneeba on the crease to construct a 47-run third-wicket stand. Ghulam Fatima provided the breakthrough, as she dismissed Muneeba (37, 35b, 6x4s) in the 13th over.

In the next over, Karachi’s skipper Fatima also copped a golden duck, courtesy of Bismah. Nida removed Yusra (35, 41b, 2x4s) to bring the side to 103-5 in 16.4 overs.

Nashra struck in two consecutive balls to send Rameen and Aiman Anwar walking back for golden ducks as well.

Najiha Alvi (9, 6b, 1x4), Aroob (8, 11b) and Huraina Sajjad (8 not out, 7b) chipped in with a few runs but failed to convert their starts. .

Karachi lost the game by a mere three runs, as they could only manage 124-9 in 20 overs. Nashra picked up a four-fer, Bismah had two wickets to her name while Ghulam Fatima and Nida removed a batter each.

Bismah was awarded player of the match for her gritty knock followed by two wickets.

At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Peshawar lost the game by 83 runs after Quetta posted 155-4 on the back of half-centuries by Tuba Hassan and Fareeha Mehmood.

Peshawar won the toss and invited Quetta to bat first. Dua Majid and Fareeha Mehmood put up an opening partnership of 48 runs before the former was run out by Fatima Zeb in the last over of the powerplay. Dua walked back after 11 off 12, with two boundaries.

Tuba Hassan joined Fareeha on the crease to build a solid second-wicket partnership, yielding 64 runs. Fareeha completed her half-century (56, 50b, 8x4s) before falling to Momina Riasat.

Tuba’s bat produced 52 from 33, with seven fours and a six, hitting her second half-century of the tournament before she was caught by Sumbal Liaqat off Salwa Raheem.

Jannat Rasheed (20 not out, 21b, 2x4s) also chipped in with some crucial runs. Salwa and Momina picked up one wicket each.

Quetta captain Saima Malik ran out Momina (10, 10b, 2x4s) on the fifth ball of the third over to give Peshawar the first jolt in the innings. On the very next ball, Anam Amin rattled Raahima Syed’s stumps as she returned for a golden duck.

Peshawar captain Aleena Shah (11, 12b, 2x4s) was stumped off Ayesha Asim’s bowling in the seventh over. In the subsequent over, Saima dismissed Shabnam Hayat for a solitary run.

Tehzeeb Shah (29, 22b, 5x4s) was the next batter to fall, after getting stumped off Ayesha’s bowling as well to bring Peshawar down to 55-5 in 8.4 overs.

Tuba pinned Sehar Gul leg-before for just four runs as trouble deepened for Peshawar. Fatima (9, 5b, 2x4s) was caught by Khizra Rani to award Ayesha her third wicket of the innings.

Salwa (o, 3b) and Seema Gull (6, 5b, 1x4) both fell to Tuba in the same over with Peshawar reeling at 72-9 in 12 overs. Sumbal, the last batter for Quetta, could not come out to bat owing to an injury, awarding Quetta the game by 83 runs.

Tuba and Ayesha accounted for three wickets each while Anam and Saima picked up one each.

For her brilliance with the bat and ball alike, Tuba was adjudged player of the match.

