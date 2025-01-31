Revamped Gaddafi Stadium Ready For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The historic Gaddafi Stadium Lahore has undergone a remarkable transformation, adorned with modern amenities and infrastructure enhancements, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The installation of new, comfortable seating has been completed in a record time of just four months, setting a new benchmark in sports stadium refurbishment.
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to Gaddafi Stadium, and personally reviewed the upgraded facilities and also interacted with the workforce involved in the project. Acknowledging their relentless dedication, Chairman PCB commended the workers for their round-the-clock efforts and extended a special invitation to them to witness the Tri-Nation series match on 8 February 2025.
"I will personally join you in the stands to watch the match," stated Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, as he inspected the newly installed seats, various floors, revamped dressing rooms, and hospitality boxes. He also assessed the panoramic stadium view, ensuring that both players and spectators will enjoy a world-class experience.
Chairman PCB highlighted that, for the first time in Pakistan's history, a stadium has been equipped with cutting-edge international facilities, enhancing the overall experience for both players and cricket enthusiasts. "Our entire team has worked tirelessly to turn what seemed like an impossible task into reality. The Champions Trophy is a matter of national pride, and we are committed to further elevating Pakistan’s stature in the cricketing world," he added.
The Chairman extended special appreciation to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) team for their significant role in the stadium’s transformation. Project Director FWO briefed Chairman PCB on the progress of the development, while key officials, including Adviser Aamir Mir, Chief Operating Officer PCB Sumair Ahmed, Directors of Infrastructure and Domestic Cricket, and representatives from FWO and NESPAK, were present at the occasion.
The newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium is set to be officially inaugurated on February 2025 by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, heralding a new era of cricketing excellence in Pakistan.
