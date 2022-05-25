UrduPoint.com

Salah Staying At Liverpool 'for Sure' Next Season As Mane Hints At Exit

Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Salah staying at Liverpool 'for sure' next season as Mane hints at exit

Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will see out his contract at Liverpool next season, but the Egypt forward remains non-committal on his future at Anfield beyond 2023

Salah's contract expires at the end of next season and talks over a new deal have dragged on for months without a resolution.

Ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah said his full focus is on winning the biggest prize in European football for the second time.

"I don't want to talk about the contract. I'm staying next season for sure, let's see after that," said Salah at Liverpool's pre-match media day on Wednesday.

"In my mind I don't focus about the contract. I don't want to be selfish, it's about the team. It's a really important week for us, I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) having the trophy again in his hands." However, Real's failure to land France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain has sparked speculation they could now enter the race for Salah.

The 29-year-old picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot in five seasons on Sunday as he shared the award with Tottenham's Son Heung-min on 23 goals.

Salah's fellow forward Sadio Mane also refused to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

The Senegal international is out of contract in 2023 and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

"This question (about my future) I will answer after the Champions League," Mane told Sky sports.

"If I'm staying or not, I'm going to answer after Champions League." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed the suggestion the futures of Salah and Mane could be decided the result in Paris on Saturday.

"No not at all. Why? If we win it, they want to go?" Klopp said.

"We are in talks with all the players but it is just not the moment to talk about the results of these talks. It's all clear.

"Players have this idea, we have this idea and sometimes they match immediately. Sometimes not and then you work together. We've known each other for a long time. "

