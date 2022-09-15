UrduPoint.com

Shan Masood, Two Uncapped Players Among 18-member Squad To Face England In Seven IT20s

Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Shan Masood, two uncapped players among 18-member squad to face England in seven IT20s

Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced an 18-member squad against England cricket team for the seven IT20s in Karachi and Lahore between September 20 and October 2.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced an 18-member squad against England cricket team for the seven IT20s in Karachi and Lahore between September 20 and October 2.

The squad has two changes from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad to replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman. Shaheen is under a rehab in England and will join the Australia-bound World Cup squad in Brisbane (Australia) on October 15. Fakhar Zaman has been rested to nurse his injury.

The 18-member squad includes top-order batter Shan Masood, who is yet to play a T20I, besides uncapped all-rounder Aamir Jamal and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed while Fakhar Zaman, nursing a knee injury, has been rested for the series.

Fakhar Zaman has missed out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad due to the knee injury but he will remain part of the travelling reserves to travel to Australia with the team.

Meanwhile, for the seven-match T20I series against England, the selectors have named all the players who will travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia except Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In their places, the selectors have named Northern's all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in line with their strategy to reward high-performing cricketers.

Addressing a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, Muhammad Wasim said, "Along with Shan Masood, I want to congratulate Aamir Jamal and Abrar Ahmed on earning their maiden call-ups.

Both Aamir and Abrar have been selected as we believe they have the skills, talent and potential to represent Pakistan at the highest level and I am hopeful if they get opportunities, they will perform strongly.

"Fakhar Zaman has also been rested from the England T20Is so that he can recover from the knee injury he sustained when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final against Sri Lanka in the ACC Asia Cup 2022." Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Aamir Jamal (Northern), Abrar Ahmed (Sindh), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) schedule OF MATCHES: Pakistan v England T20Is (matches to start at 1930 PKT): 20 September 1st T20I, Karachi 22 September 2nd T20I, Karachi 23 September 3rd T20I, Karachi 25 September 4th T20I, Karachi 28 September 5th T20I, Lahore30 September 6th T20I, Lahore2 October 7th T20I, Lahore

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Injured T20 Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Australia Punjab Sri Lanka Brisbane Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Aamir Jamal September October Afridi All From Asia

Recent Stories

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akv ..

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Tre ..

24 seconds ago
 Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agricultur ..

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

26 seconds ago
 Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During ..

Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During Putin's Visit to Samarkand - ..

2 minutes ago
 Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Min ..

Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Ser ..

US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Services to Anyone in Russia - Tr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.