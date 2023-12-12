Sidra Amin’s century in vain as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first ODI

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Sidra Amin’s fourth ODI century went in vain as New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by 131 runs in the first ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth 366 to win, openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra gave Pakistan a strong start with a 110-run partnership, according to information made available here by Pakistan cricket Board.

This opening stand surpassed the previous record of 84 runs set by Ayesha Zafar and Nahida Khan against White Ferns in Nelson, New Zealand, in 2016.

Left-handed Muneeba was the first batter to return to the pavilion in the 19th over after scoring a 48-ball 44, hitting five fours. After the departure of Muneeba, Sadaf Shamas (replacing Nida Dar, due to injury) and Bismah Maroof were soon dismissed with 158 runs on the board in the 34th over of the innings. Aliya Riaz (14, 20b, 1x4), stand-in-captain Fatima Sana (11, 10b, 2x4s) were the other batters to register a score in double figures.

Sidra, who is also the leading run-getter in ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 852 runs from 16 matches, scored her third century in the ongoing championship. She struck 12 boundaries in her 117-ball 105. The touring side were bowled out for 234 on the penultimate ball of the match.

For the hosts, Amelia Kerr bagged three wickets for 44, while Lea Tahuhu took two for 45 from seven overs.

Earlier, after being put into bat, White Ferns scored 365 for four in 50 overs. Opening pair of Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout added 165 runs for the first wicket. After the departure of Bezuidenhout (86, 86b, 8x4s), Kerr and Bates knitted an 82-run partnership. During the course of the partnership, right-handed batter Bates brought up her 13th century.

Following Bates’ (108, 104, 11x4s) dismissal, captain Sophie Devine and Kerr added a quick-fire 107 runs for the third wicket. On the second ball of the 44th over, Pakistan captain Nida Dar was hit in the face by a shot played by Devine off her own bowling and had to leave the field. She was later ruled out of the match, and Sadaf Shamas was allowed as Nida’s replacement by match referee Trudy Anderson.

Kerr (83, 69b, 6x4s) and Devine (70, 36b, 2x4s, 6x6s) were the other notable contributors with the bat.

For Pakistan, Fatima, Nashra Sandhu and Umm-e-Hani bagged a wicket each.

Both sides will travel to Christchurch on Wednesday to play the remaining two ODIs of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 15 and 18 December, respectively.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Scores in brief:

New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by 131 runs

New Zealand 365-4, 50 overs (Suzie Bates 108, Bernadine Bezuidenhout 86, Amelia Kerr 83, Sophie Devine 70; Umm-e-Hani 1-57)

Pakistan 234 all out, 49.5 overs (Sidra Amin 105, Muneeba Ali 44; Amelia Kerr 3-44, Lea Tahuhu 2-45)

Player of the match – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Series schedule:

3 Dec – 1st T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by seven wickets)

5 Dec – 2nd T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by 10 runs)

9 Dec – 3rd T20I, Queenstown (New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by six runs on DLS)

12 Dec – 1st ODI, Queenstown (New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by 131 runs)

15 Dec – 2nd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

18 Dec – 3rd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)