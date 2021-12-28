South Africa v India first Test score at tea

Brief scores at tea on the third day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

India 327 (K.

Rahul 123, M. Agarwal 60, A. Rahane 48; K. Rabada 3-72, L Ngidi 6-71) South Africa 109-5 (T. Bavuma 31 not out, Q de Kock 34; Mohammed Shami 2-16).

Match situation: South Africa trail by 218 runs with five wickets remaining in the first inningsToss: India