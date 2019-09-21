UrduPoint.com
South Korea's An Keeps Lead After Sanderson Farms Second Round

South Korea's An Byeong-hun held onto a two-stroke lead after Saturday's completion of the darkness-halted second round of the US PGA Sanderson Farms Championship

An, who turned 28 on Tuesday, fired his second consecutive six-under par 66 on Friday to lead on 12-under 132 after 36 holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Storms on Thursday pushed back the end of the first round to Friday morning, a delay that forced the final 60 players in the field to finish their second rounds on Saturday morning.

Americans George McNeill and Scottie Scheffler finished their rounds on Saturday to match US first-round co-leaders J.

T. Poston and Tom Hoge on 134.

Australia's Cameron Percy was sixth on 135 after completing his last seven holes on Saturday.

The back-nine starter opened with a birdie on the par-5 third hole, sinking a 14-foot putt, but found a greenside bunker at the par-4 sixth hole and made bogey.

Percy sank a 21-foot birdie putt at the eighth but stumbled again on his closing hole, finding the rough off the tee and taking three shots to reach the green on the way to a bogey at the par-4 ninth.

An, who has made just one bogey in two rounds, has three worldwide wins, including the European Tour's 2015 BMW PGA Championship, but is seeking his first on the US PGA Tour.

