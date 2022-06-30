Sports festival for persons with different abilities held in Mardan

A sports festival was organized in Mardan under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for persons with different abilities to search out new talent in different games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A sports festival was organized in Mardan under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for persons with different abilities to search out new talent in different games.

Assistant Director Sports Operations Zakirullah Khan, District Sports Officer Abzar Muhammad graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Games.

He was accompanied by International player and coach Zawar Noor, Ayaz Khan, District Sports Officer Abzar Muhammad and Regional Sports Officer Niamat Ullah Marwat.

Cash and other prizes were also distributed among the players. In the cricket match played on Thursday Mardan White defeated Mardan Green.

Mardan Green won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 64 runs for the loss of three wickets in 10 overs and in replay Mardan White chased the target for the loss of three wickets in just 7-3 overs and thus won the match by seven wickets.

Ataullah of Mardan White made a hat-trick while Asad scored 26 runs with three boundaries.