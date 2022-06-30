UrduPoint.com

Sports Festival For Persons With Different Abilities Held In Mardan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 30, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Sports festival for persons with different abilities held in Mardan

A sports festival was organized in Mardan under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for persons with different abilities to search out new talent in different games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A sports festival was organized in Mardan under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for persons with different abilities to search out new talent in different games.

Assistant Director Sports Operations Zakirullah Khan, District Sports Officer Abzar Muhammad graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Games.

He was accompanied by International player and coach Zawar Noor, Ayaz Khan, District Sports Officer Abzar Muhammad and Regional Sports Officer Niamat Ullah Marwat.

Cash and other prizes were also distributed among the players. In the cricket match played on Thursday Mardan White defeated Mardan Green.

Mardan Green won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 64 runs for the loss of three wickets in 10 overs and in replay Mardan White chased the target for the loss of three wickets in just 7-3 overs and thus won the match by seven wickets.

Ataullah of Mardan White made a hat-trick while Asad scored 26 runs with three boundaries.

Related Topics

Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mardan Coach

Recent Stories

DC Lahore reviews edibles' prices

DC Lahore reviews edibles' prices

2 minutes ago
 CPO makes surprise visit to Saddar Baroni Police S ..

CPO makes surprise visit to Saddar Baroni Police Station

2 minutes ago
 Reference against Asif Zardari adjourned till Sep ..

Reference against Asif Zardari adjourned till Sep 5

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of extraneous influence by police ..

IGP takes notice of extraneous influence by police officials in service matters

2 minutes ago
 Raza Rabbani Khar elected as Chairman NA Commerce ..

Raza Rabbani Khar elected as Chairman NA Commerce Committee

2 minutes ago
 Syed Murad Ali Shah sets timeline for completion o ..

Syed Murad Ali Shah sets timeline for completion of Rs53 bn K-IV augmentation wo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.