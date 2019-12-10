UrduPoint.com
Spot-Fixing: Opening Batsman Jamshed To Be Sentenced In Feb 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:18 PM

Spot-Fixing: Opening Batsman Jamshed to be sentenced in Feb 2020

According to BBC, Nasir Jamshed confessed his guilt before a British court that he conspired to bribe other players to spot fix a Twenty20 match.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed would be sentenced in February after pleading guilty in a British court to conspiring to bribe other players to spot-fix a Twenty20 match, the British media reported here on Tuesday.

According to the details, an anti-corruption tribunal banned 30-year old Nasir Jamshed from playing cricket in 2018 for his role in spot fixing scandal that damaged Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2017. Nasir Jamshed was charged with bribery offences last year in December.

The reports said that Nasir Jamshed confessed his role and now he would be sentenced next year in February. According to BBC, Opening Batsman Nasir Jamshed represented Pakistan 68 times across all three formats changed his plea during his trial at Manchester Crown Court. The UK police arrested him and with British National Mohammad Ijaz and Yousaf Anwar for their role in bribery. Both the accused also pleaded guilty to bribery to offences last week.

