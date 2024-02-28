Tri-Cricket Series, DG Sports XI beat Sports Writers by 11 runs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In the first match of the Three-Match cricket Twenty20 Series Director General XI handed a shocking defeat to sports Writers XI by 11 runs in the match played here at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports XI skipper Abdul Nasir Mohmand won the toss and elected to bat first by setting 111 runs target for the loss of five wickets after playing the allotted 20 overs. Yousaf Jan, Shah Faisal, Ashfaq were the prominent contributors with the elegant knock. Yousaf Jan made a cracking 33 runs including four towering sixes, Shah Faisal made another vital 27 runs including two sixes and as many boundaries and Ashfaq made 19 runs with three boundaries.

For Sports Writers XI Shahid Afridi, Saad Bin Awais, Irshad, Adnan and Bilal Afridi took one wicket each. In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Writers Association XI took a quick start when Waqar Khan and Amjad provided a 55 runs opening wicket stand with Waqar making 48 runs and Amjad scored 26 runs. Waqar also smashed four sixes and two boundaries and Amjad made two sixes and three boundaries.

After Waqar and Amjad none of the batsmen could stand in front of the excellent bowling of DG Sports XI bowlers. DG Sports Abdul Nasir Mohmand claimed two wickets in his very first overs while Ikram, Pervez, Shah Faisal claimed two wickets each.

At one time Sports Writers XI needed 21 runs in three overs but due to excellent bowling by DG Sports XI team four wickets tumbled in the second last overs and thus Sports Writers lost the match by 11 runs.

After a sensational contest DG Sports XI team took a one-zero lead in the series.

President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General AIPS Asia Amjad Azim Malik was the chief guest on this occasion who before the match Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Director Hayatabad Sports Complex Azizullah, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, President Sports Writers Association. Asim Shiraz along with former President Ijaz Ahmed and other officials inaugurated the spring planting campaign.