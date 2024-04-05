Trials for Inter-Regional 9 Men, 7 Women Games from April 20: Syed Fakre Jahan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) After a long drought of sports activities due to lack of funds, the Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakre Jahan Friday decided to hold three different Games that had been pending since long including Inter-Madaras Games, Games for Persons with Different Abilities and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Games.

The decision in this connection was taken in a high level meeting he chaired in the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Mohmand, Additional Director General Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Account Shah Faisal, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Nazim, officials of the other concerned quarters and Chief Planning Officer.

The meeting decided to hold open trials for nine Men and seven Women Games from April 20 to April 30, 2024 here at Kohat Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and Peshawar Sports Complex respectively.

The meeting decided that there were three different Games with as many formats including Inter-Regional Games in which athletes from all seven Region including Swat, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar would participate in 09 Male and 07 Female Games comprising

Hockey (male, female), Volleyball (male, female), Badminton (male, female), Athletics (male, female), Table Tennis (male, female), Squash (male, female), Judo (male, female), Kabaddi and Boxing (male only).

It has been said that the Athletic event would be organized in Kohat while the rest of the male Games would be organized in Peshawar Sports Complex and Hayatabad Sports Complex while all the female Games would be organized at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

The meeting also decided to hold Inter-Madaras and Persons with Different Abilities Games with a joint opening ceremony. In the Inter-Madaras Games the players would compete in Football, cricket (Type ball) and Volleyball to be started from

Athletic Kohat, Charsadda female Games April 30 May 2 while the National Blind Cricket Championship, that would be part of the Persons with Different Abilities Games, would start from April 20 to April 25 at Hayatabad Cricket Ground.

A total of 34 Games would be part of the 30th edition of the Persons with Different Abilities Games in which players from other provinces would also take part. It is an annual feature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing Calendar and would be the 30th edition.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming regional and district sports competitions. Director General Sports KP Abdul Nasir Mohmand while briefing the Adviser said that they would utilize all resources for the smooth sailing of the competitions in nine Men and 7 women Games. In the meeting, the Sports Advisor was briefed regarding the organization of various regional and district level competitions in the province.

While giving a briefing in the meeting, the officials said that after Eid-ul-Fitr, the sports department has made full preparations to organize sports competitions across the province, in which regional and district level players and athletes will participate in these games.

The trials will be held from April 20 to April 30. These trials will be held in Kohat, Charsadda and Peshawar, while the sports competitions will be held from April 31 to May 2. Similarly, 9 men's teams and 7 women's teams will participate in these sports competitions.

On this occasion, Sports Adviser Syed Fakhr Jahan directed the relevant authorities to make a permanent plan for better training of young players, provision of coaches so that the talented players of the province have the opportunity to participate in national and international competitions.

They can meet and make the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan shine, he added. He directed that high quality should be taken care of in the supply of sports kits and equipment for the players while the department should conduct the tendering of sports kits according to merit and transparency.