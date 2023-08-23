PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Two of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players Pakistan No. 3 Shoaib Khan and Pakistan No. 4 Barkat Ullah selected among five members Pakistan team for the forthcoming Davis Cup Zone One Matches to be played against Indonesia at Pakistan sports board Tennis Club from September 16-17, 2023.

Talking to APP, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Omar Ayaz Khalil said that now players are coming up to the national side and after the Junior Davis Cupper players including Kashan Khan, Aqib Javed, Saqib Javed, Hamid Israr, Hamza Roman, the players including Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah selected in the Senior Davis Cup team wherein top eight players from across the country took part.

He said top eight players participated in the trials held under the aegis of Pakistan Tennis Federation for Pakistan Davis Cup team for Davis Cup Zone One have been completed. He said top 8 players of Pakistan participated in the trials, including Shoaib Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Hira Ashiq, M Abid, Mudassar, Abdullah Adnan, Mustafa.

Under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation, Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed their best game and got the first and second positions respectively. Muhammad Adnan of Punjab was third, Pakistan tennis star Aisam Ul Haq Haq and Aqeel Khan will also be part of the team.

The Davis Cup Zone One matches will be played between Pakistan and Indonesia team on September 16 and 17 at the Pakistan Sports Board Grass Court. Barkatullah defeated Yousaf Khalil, Hira Ashiq, M Abid, Abdullah Adnan in the trials. While Shoaib Khan defeated Hira Ashiq, Yousaf Khalil, Adnan, Barkatullah, M. Abid.

President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Chairman of Provincial Tennis Association Professor Dr. Tahir, President DIG Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas and Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil while congratulating the players for their excellent performance said that the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made the impossible possible despite the lack of funds and facilities.

They hoped that winning medals at the international level would bring fame to Pakistan and the province, but they were not encouraged by the provincial government. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won many medals in the Quetta National Games, but they have not received any prize money yet.

Hamza Roman also created a history of winning three consecutive international tournaments but he could not be even called by anyone from the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa just for encouraging him.