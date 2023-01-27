US envoy praises athletes set to represent Pakistan in Berlin Special Olympics-2023

United States Consul General in Karachi Nicole Theriot on Friday appreciated the young athletes going to represent Pakistan in the Special Olympic World Games-2023 scheduled from June 17 to 25, 2023 at Berlin, Germany

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :United States Consul General in Karachi Nicole Theriot on Friday appreciated the young athletes going to represent Pakistan in the Special Olympic World Games-2023 scheduled from June 17 to 25, 2023 at Berlin, Germany.

She said this while speaking at a dinner hosted to honor the team of special players who would be participating in the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin this year.

The US CG said that the special players were an inspiration for everyone and a shining example for Pakistani society.

"I am really proud of these young athletes, "It is a great experience to spend time with such talented athletes," she observed.

The US CG recalled that the Special Olympic Games originated in the United States. "Today I feel happy and proud to attend the event representing my country here. I am excited for your participation in the upcoming games as the United States strongly advocates for the rights and equality of persons with disabilities in every respect, including sports." The dinner was hosted by Chairperson Special Olympic Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani. In promoting the Special Olympics, Chairperson Lakhani and her team have prepared a competitive contingent from Pakistan through their sponsorship efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Ronak Lakhani said that the athletes who win the honors for the country are role models for one and all.

"They are differently abled and by no means are less than the others. I hope that this time too, like in the past, our athletes will win the medals at the Special Olympics and bring dignity and pride to Pakistan by securing medals." Also present at the event were the many qualified coaches working hard to ensure these special athletes are well prepared for the Special Olympic World Games-2023.

On this occasion, the athletes said that they were making full-fledged preparations for the mega event in Berlin and hopeful of winning honors for Pakistan.

Expressing good wishes for the Pakistani contingent at the Special Olympic World Games, to be held in June this year, German Consul General R�diger Lotz said: "I wish all these players a great time in Berlin and sincerely hope that not only do they perform at their best with their abilities but also learn and gain experience by playing against special players from around the world while enjoying the game and make the victory podium by doing so." Later, the guests of honor, flanked by the athletes, also enjoyed a musical performance on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that 7,000 Special Olympics athletes supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers belonging over 170 countries to participate in 24 sports during in the event from June 17 to 25, 2023 at , Berlin, Germany.