Warriors Overcome Table-toppers Royals In A Thriller

Muhammad Rameez Published October 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A fluent innings from George Thomas helped Mardan Warriors defeat table toppers Bahawalpur Royals by five wickets in the seventh match of Pakistan Junior League (PJL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

George Thomas 58 (39) played his trademark aggressive cricket at the top of the innings and made good use of the power-play to overhaul the target. He was well supported by the fellow opener Shahzaib Khan 32 (31) and partnered for 78 runs for the opening wicket. Olly Cox 12 (12), Mohammad Farooq 7 (7) and Haseeb Khan 6 (8) somewhat lost sight of the target in the middle overs.

Captain Abbas Ali 12 (10) and Daud Nazar made sure the team overhauled the target with five balls to spare.

Muhammad Zeeshan was the most successful bowler for the Royal who conceded only 17 runs and claimed two wickets in his quota of four overs. Arham Nawab also picked two wickets for 31 runs while Nangeyyallia Kharote bagged one wicket for 27 runs off his four.

Table toppers Bahawalpur Royals were invited to bat first after the Mardan Warriors captain Abbas Ali won the toss.

George Thomas was adjudged player of the match for his match winning innings.

The eighth match of the PJL will be played between Rawalpindi Raiders and Hyderabad Hunters at the GSL on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 5:45 p.m.

The Bahawalpur Royals could score 145-4 on a sluggish pitch after they lost early wickets in an effort to post a big total. The leading run-scorer Basit Ali 9 (7) got out cheaply while captain Obaid Shahid 15 (19), Ali Razzaq 44 (43) and Shawaiz Irfan 26 (26) could not up the momentum. A brisk inning of 24 off 13 balls towards the end helped the Royals put up a somewhat respectable total on the board.

Abidullah, Mohammad Nabeel, Abbas Ali and Haseeb Khan picked a wicket each. Fast bowler Aimal Khan could not pick any wicket and was expensive as he conceded 33 runs in three overs. Mohammad Irfan gave away 20 runs in four wicketless overs. Haseeb Khan was pick of the bowlers as he conceded 15 runs in four overs.

