Open Menu

Pakistan Team Named For FIP Jr World Cup 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan team named for FIP Jr World Cup 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) has announced the Pakistan team for the FIP Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Reus, Spain, from September 26 September to October 4.

Pakistan will compete in three categories: Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18. The selected players include Under-14: Azhar Ahmed Allawala, Shakir ullah, Muhammad Bin Haris, Rayyan Faizan; Under-16: Mueez Allawala, Asher Usman; Under-18: Ayaan Saeed, Muhammad Omer Qamar, Mir Saqib, Samer Zaman, said a press release.

The national training camp for the Junior Padel Team will commence on September 8 in Karachi, and the team is scheduled to depart for Spain on September 23.

Pakistan has been placed in Phase 2 of the Asia and Africa Region Pool, alongside the UAE, Senegal, Egypt, Qatar, Japan, Iran, and Lebanon.

A total of 36 countries will participate in this prestigious championship, making it one of the largest junior padel events in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistan Padel Federation expressed its confidence in the young athletes saying, “This is a proud moment for Pakistan as our junior players will showcase their talent on the world stage. Participation in the FIP Junior World Cup 2025 will inspire the next generation of Padel players in Pakistan and strengthen our international presence in the sport.”

The Federation also thanked the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Spanish Padel Federation for their support in facilitating Pakistan’s participation.

APP/vad-msr

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

23 minutes ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

23 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

44 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

3 hours ago
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

3 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

4 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

5 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports