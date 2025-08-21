Pakistan Team Named For FIP Jr World Cup 2025
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) has announced the Pakistan team for the FIP Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Reus, Spain, from September 26 September to October 4.
Pakistan will compete in three categories: Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18. The selected players include Under-14: Azhar Ahmed Allawala, Shakir ullah, Muhammad Bin Haris, Rayyan Faizan; Under-16: Mueez Allawala, Asher Usman; Under-18: Ayaan Saeed, Muhammad Omer Qamar, Mir Saqib, Samer Zaman, said a press release.
The national training camp for the Junior Padel Team will commence on September 8 in Karachi, and the team is scheduled to depart for Spain on September 23.
Pakistan has been placed in Phase 2 of the Asia and Africa Region Pool, alongside the UAE, Senegal, Egypt, Qatar, Japan, Iran, and Lebanon.
A total of 36 countries will participate in this prestigious championship, making it one of the largest junior padel events in the world.
Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistan Padel Federation expressed its confidence in the young athletes saying, “This is a proud moment for Pakistan as our junior players will showcase their talent on the world stage. Participation in the FIP Junior World Cup 2025 will inspire the next generation of Padel players in Pakistan and strengthen our international presence in the sport.”
The Federation also thanked the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Spanish Padel Federation for their support in facilitating Pakistan’s participation.
