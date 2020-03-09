Jiangxi Luxshare Intelligent Manufacture Co., Ltd., Apple's major wireless earphone manufacturing factory, has resumed production in eastern China's Jiangxi Province

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Jiangxi Luxshare Intelligent Manufacture Co., Ltd., Apple's major wireless earphone manufacturing factory, has resumed production in eastern China's Jiangxi Province.

The company said its 17 AirPods production lines are now in full operation, and the production capacity could meet the demand for the coming 10 months.

The manufacturer plans to produce 48 million units of AirPods with an estimated operating revenue of 30 billion Yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, according to Zhang Xiaojian, director of the company's human resources department.

However, the production in February saw a 20-percent slump due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said.

"We will make up for the loss by hiring more workers and improving the production efficiency," Zhang said, adding that the company is catching up with the progress to ensure the completion of its annual production target.

By March 4, the company has had a total of 43,170 workers including the new recruits, with the work resumption rate exceeding 90 percent, according to the assembler.

Established in December 2015, the company is a subsidiary of the Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Its operating revenue reached 19.3 billion yuan last year.