UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple's Major AirPods Manufacturer Resumes Production In China

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:05 PM

Apple's major AirPods manufacturer resumes production in China

Jiangxi Luxshare Intelligent Manufacture Co., Ltd., Apple's major wireless earphone manufacturing factory, has resumed production in eastern China's Jiangxi Province

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Jiangxi Luxshare Intelligent Manufacture Co., Ltd., Apple's major wireless earphone manufacturing factory, has resumed production in eastern China's Jiangxi Province.

The company said its 17 AirPods production lines are now in full operation, and the production capacity could meet the demand for the coming 10 months.

The manufacturer plans to produce 48 million units of AirPods with an estimated operating revenue of 30 billion Yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, according to Zhang Xiaojian, director of the company's human resources department.

However, the production in February saw a 20-percent slump due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said.

"We will make up for the loss by hiring more workers and improving the production efficiency," Zhang said, adding that the company is catching up with the progress to ensure the completion of its annual production target.

By March 4, the company has had a total of 43,170 workers including the new recruits, with the work resumption rate exceeding 90 percent, according to the assembler.

Established in December 2015, the company is a subsidiary of the Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Its operating revenue reached 19.3 billion yuan last year.

Related Topics

China Company Progress February March December 2015 2020 Apple Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Globally, only 3 in 5 (62%) respondents opine that ..

10 seconds ago

Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdook remains unharmed in as ..

15 minutes ago

New Zealand Extends Entry Ban for Travelers From C ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul Stock Exchange Down by Over ..

4 minutes ago

20 killed, 5 injured as bus plunges into River Ind ..

1 minute ago

Russian ruble tumbles as oil prices crash

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.