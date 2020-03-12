ExoMars Rover, Space Platform to Land on Mars in April or July 2023- European Space Agency

The Russian-European ExoMars space station is expected to land on Mars in April or July 2023, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Thursday, soon after it was announced that the mission would be postponed from 2020 to 2022

The Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos said earlier in the day that the mission, searching for signs of past life on the Red Planet, would be postponed due to the need to conduct additional checks and also due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"ESA and @roscosmos are postponing the launch of the second #ExoMars mission in order to complete all tests necessary for mission success. The new schedule foresees a launch between August and October 2022," ESA wrote on Twitter, also posting a new time line, which says "April/July 2023. Rover and surface platform arrival at Mars."