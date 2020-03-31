Here are all the reasons why you need to get your hands on the Infinix S5 Pro!

This time around, you don’t need to break the bank to get a premium and classy looking phone, which is built for complete user satisfaction

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) This time around, you don’t need to break the bank to get a premium and classy looking phone, which is built for complete user satisfaction. The premium smartphone brand Infinix is soon going to launch the S5 Pro in Pakistan. Here are all the reasons why it is the hottest introduction in the smartphone market, and YOU need to get your hands on this device!

The 40 MP Pop-up Selfie Camera

The Infinix S5 Pro comes with a 40MP Pop-up AI Selfie camera, which helps you capture selfies with better lighting and color. Moreover, it is also equipped with a powerful 48MP Al triple back camera that allows the user to capture in a low light environment in high-resolution. For someone passionate about photography, it would be impossible to find a phone that can capture pictures with this clarity and detail and in this price range of PKR 26,999 for (6GB/128GB) and 22,999 for (4GB/64GB).

Large storage capacity and better RAM management

Everybody wants a swift experience with their smartphones. The bigger the Ram, the more the phone runs smoothly, while the bigger the storage, the more data it can store. Running out of storage and a sluggish Smartphone experience is a common dilemma among smartphone owners, especially the power users who enjoy games and movies on their smartphones. Thankfully, Infinix is offering a large capacity of 128 GB Storage (ROM) along with 6 GB of RAM on its upcoming Infinix S5 Pro.

The massive display with the Ultra-Clear View

The Infinix S5 Pro has a massive 6.53-inch FHD+ display screen, which provides the user gorgeous amount of detail, which is best for both gaming and watching movies. With the perfect screen experience for the users, Infinix S5 Pro is best choice to have.

The 4000 mAh bigger battery for non-stop performance

Running out of battery is downright irritating, who can relate? Everyone wants a phone with decent battery life, otherwise what is the point of having a smartphone where you’d have to worry about it dying on you in critical times. Not with the Infinix S5 Pro’s 4000mAh large battery, because it will surely let you play games or watch movies all day long.

The sleek and luxury design and the value for money

In the past, Infinix has satisfied its customers with the excellent built quality, and they continue to do so with the sleek and premium design in the Infinix S5 Pro. The device would be offered in three attractive colors; Forest Green, Bolivia Blue, and Violet. At its attractive price, it might be the best-built quality you will get.