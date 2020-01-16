UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Launches Of Military Satellites From Plesetsk Expected In 2020 - Soyuz Producer

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:42 PM

More Launches of Military Satellites From Plesetsk Expected in 2020 - Soyuz Producer

The Plesetsk space center is expected to increase the number of launches of military satellites aboard Soyuz carrier rockets in 2020, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Progress Space-Rocket Centre, the spacecraft's manufacturer, said

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Plesetsk space center is expected to increase the number of launches of military satellites aboard Soyuz carrier rockets in 2020, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Progress Space-Rocket Centre, the spacecraft's manufacturer, said.

"As for the [satellites to be launched for the] Defense Ministry ... There will also be a certain increase in the number of launches from Plesetsk this year," Baranov told reporters, refusing to provide any further details.

In late December, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced plans to double the number of rocket launches in 2020 compared with 2019. According to Roscosmos, Russia carried out 25 space launches last year 13 from Baikonur spaceport, eight from Plesetsk, one from Vostochny space center and three from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

Russia's first launch of the year will be that of a Meridian military communications satellite and is scheduled to take place at Plesetsk later in January.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou Progress Meridian January December 2019 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Dip in mercury cools sunny Thursday in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Haftar 'agreed to abide by' Libya ceasefire: Germa ..

3 minutes ago

Personnel who commit suicide not entitled for Shuh ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, US Delegations Held Consultations on Stra ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

60 minutes ago

EU Parliament Notes Regress in Rule of Law in Pola ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.