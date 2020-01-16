More Launches of Military Satellites From Plesetsk Expected in 2020 - Soyuz Producer

The Plesetsk space center is expected to increase the number of launches of military satellites aboard Soyuz carrier rockets in 2020, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Progress Space-Rocket Centre, the spacecraft's manufacturer, said

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Plesetsk space center is expected to increase the number of launches of military satellites aboard Soyuz carrier rockets in 2020, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Progress Space-Rocket Centre, the spacecraft's manufacturer, said.

"As for the [satellites to be launched for the] Defense Ministry ... There will also be a certain increase in the number of launches from Plesetsk this year," Baranov told reporters, refusing to provide any further details.

In late December, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced plans to double the number of rocket launches in 2020 compared with 2019. According to Roscosmos, Russia carried out 25 space launches last year 13 from Baikonur spaceport, eight from Plesetsk, one from Vostochny space center and three from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

Russia's first launch of the year will be that of a Meridian military communications satellite and is scheduled to take place at Plesetsk later in January.