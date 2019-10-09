UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Twitter Reach Agreement Over Accounts' Suspension Issue

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:01 PM

Pakistan, Twitter reach agreement over accounts' suspension issue

Pakistan and Twitter administration have reached an agreement over the issue of accounts' suspension over echoing the voice of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Pakistan and Twitter administration have reached an agreement over the issue of accounts' suspension over echoing the voice of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).The agreement will make an end to the Indian monopoly on the social media platform as the Twitter administration agreed for not unilaterally suspending or terminating the accounts of Pakistani users in future.National Information Technology board (NITB) chief executive officer Sabahat Ali Shah and Twitter high-level officials held talks over the move which is tantamount to suppressing the freedom of voice of Pakistanis just after the illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.A detailed meeting was held between the NITB CEO and the higher officials of the social media website in the United States which led to the agreement that ended the unilateral blockage of accounts.

A large number of Twitter accounts were suspended by the website's administration just after Pakistanis expressed solidarity with innocent Kashmiris.The officials of the micro-blogging website agreed on the Pakistani stance over the issue and changed procedure of the users' accounts' suspension.

According to the agreement, the Twitter administration will contact the Pakistani government in the case of any complaint instead of immediately shutting down the accounts.It may be noted here that the Federal government had contacted the Twitter administration over shutting down social media accounts without warning or prior notice to Pakistani consumers raising voice for the rights of Kashmiris facing brutalities by the Indian authorities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

