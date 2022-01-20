UrduPoint.com

Rostec Plans To Launch Mass Production Of Domestic 5G Base Stations In 2024 - Head

January 20, 2022

Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec plans to launch mass production of domestic 5G base stations in 2024, while their first deliveries for testing in pilot zones in in Russia are scheduled for 2023, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec plans to launch mass production of domestic 5G base stations in 2024, while their first deliveries for testing in pilot zones in in Russia are scheduled for 2023, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday.

"Rostec state corporation is systematically working to implement a roadmap for the development of 5G communication networks in Russia... The first deliveries of 5G base stations for testing in pilot areas are planned for 2023. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2024," Chemezov said in a statement.

