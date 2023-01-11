UrduPoint.com

City Receives Light Rain In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023

The provincial capital on Wednesday received light rain which turned the weather cold, dropping the minimum temperature to 7C

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in North/West Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central and South Punjab and Kashmir. Meanwhile, snowfall was also recorded at few places in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Gupis, Dir and Bagrote. Foggy condition prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

More rain and snowfall in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Upper Punjab is expected. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain/snowfall is likely in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Kalam 29, Parachinar 14, Dir (Upper 23, Lower 22), Saidu Sharif 19, Malam Jabba 18, Balakot, Kakul 15, Takht Bai 12, Chitral 08, Peshawar (City, 08, Airport 05), Bacha Khan Airport 08, Drosh 07, Bannu 04, D.I. Khan 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 28, city 17), Kalat 14, Punjab: Murree 15, Attock 14, Islamabad (Golra 14, Airport 13, Saidpur 12, Bokra 11), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 12, Chaklala 11), Chakwal 09, Sargodha 08, Mangla, Noorpur Thal 06, Jhelum 05, Johrabad 04, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Bhakkar 02, Sialkot, Gujranwala 01, and Kashmir: Rawalakot 16, Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 11), Garhi Dupatta 10, Kotli 07. Snowfall (inches): Kalam 12, Malam Jabba 07, Murree 04.

