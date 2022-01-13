UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while cloudy weather and light rain/snow is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2022) Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi thirteen, Peshawar five, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad three and Quetta and Murree minus one degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold and dry weather is expected in Pulwama and Anantnag, very cold and partly cloudy in Srinagar, Shopian and Baramula, cloudy and very cold in Leh while cold and foggy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Baramula and Pulwama minus two degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus eleven, Anantnag and Shopian minus one degree centigrade.

